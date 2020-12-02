Galen Biggs

Galen Lee “Buttons” Biggs, 48, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

Born August 13, 1972, at Elkins, he was a son of Roger Teter, Sr. and Delores Biggs McLaughlin, both of Marlinton.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Rev. David Merryman officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to the Victims of Violent Crimes/ Family Refuge Center, PO Box 249, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Due to Covid-19 all health department guidelines will be honored.

