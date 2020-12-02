Shirley Shinaberry

Shirley Joann Null Shinaberry, 85, wife of Jim Shinaberry, of Waynesboro, Virginia, died Tuesday December 1, 2020, at Augusta Health.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home in Churchville, Virginia, with Dr. Paul F. LaPrevotte officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Community Cemetery.

Social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be observed at all events, according to current COVID-19 guidelines.

A recording of the funeral service will be broadcast on www.bearfuneralhome.com at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6.

Memorials may be directed to Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980; or to Gideons International, East Augusta Camp, PO Box 715, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com