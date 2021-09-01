[caption id="attachment_82884" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/image4.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="320" class="size-full wp-image-82884" \/> The Cheat Mountain Salamanders NICA Team \u2013\u2002National Interscholastic Cycling Association \u2013\u2002take a break from practice at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. From left:\u2008Max Chamberlain, coach Sam Gibson, coach Mikey Valach, Colton White, Tanner Baldwin, coach Chad Baldwin, Oliver Campbelll, Ahna Valach, Carter Faulknier, Hunter Arbogast and Julian Dennison. Not pictured:\u2008Sammy Shipkott. Photo courtesy of Chad Baldwin[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn a county where mountain biking has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, it only seems natural to start a mountain biking team for teens.\r\n\r\nAfter a year of organizing, Pocahontas County is now home to the newest NICA \u2013\u00a0National Interscholastic Cycling Association \u2013 team in West Virginia.\r\n\r\nNICA \u2013\u00a0which was founded in California in 2009 \u2013\u00a0was brought to West Virginia by cyclist Cassie Smith, who saw the need for a positive and safe program to bring mountain biking to sixth through 12th grade students in the state.\r\n\r\nSince then, 15 teams have formed in the state, including the Pocahontas County team \u2013\u00a0the Cheat Mountain Salamanders \u2013 which boasts nine riders and seven coaches.\r\n\r\nBringing the team together took several years and began with the efforts of Kristy Lanier, owner of DirtBean caf\u00e9 and bike shop. With the help of the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, First Tracts Realty and Greenbrier Bikes, the team got sponsorships and grants to hit the ground running for the 2021 season.\r\n\r\nHead coach Chad Baldwin said the program is a great way to introduce teens to mountain biking and the competition circuit.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s mountain bike only, and it\u2019s not what you think,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s not downhill like at Snowshoe. It\u2019s all cross country.\u201d\r\nThe Salamanders includes sixth and seventh grade members from all skill levels. The riders go at their own pace and they decide if they want to compete.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have five races throughout the year,\u201d Baldwin said. \u201cIt goes through October. Kids don\u2019t have to race. They can if they choose. Some kids won\u2019t race any.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s one thing with NICA, it\u2019s super safe,\u201d he continued. \u201cWe\u2019re not going to be riding trails where you might get hurt. Freak accidents happen, but we keep very good track of the kids. We don\u2019t go on anything that you\u2019re going to break yourself or your bike on. We encourage walking if you have to. Lord knows I\u2019ve walked on the trails.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe main goal of the team is to introduce the kids to mountain biking and the trails of Pocahontas County. Along with providing them with a great workout, they also learn bike maintenance and teamwork.\r\n\r\nThe team practices once a week and travels throughout the county for a new location each week.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOne week, they rode at the Green Bank Observatory and during the ride, came across an obstacle not found on any race trail \u2013\u00a0a momma bear and three cubs. That day, the kids learned how to peddle fast.\r\n\r\nThe team has also tackled the Greenbrier River Trail and the Highland Scenic Highway.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe did the Scenic Highway last week,\u201d Baldwin said. \u201cWe did Scenic Highway to Mon Road at Slaty Fork and then some of the kids rode back to the Scenic Highway. Usually, we try to ride at least six miles during every practice. Today is a cardio day, so we\u2019re going to do fifteen miles today.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County team consists of eight boys and one girl so far, but is open to new members. The kids are enthusiastic riders and some have a rather big competitive streak.\r\n\r\nThe only female Salamander member \u2013 Ahna Valach \u2013\u00a0was recovering from a broken ankle, but that didn\u2019t stop her from entering the competition last Saturday at Canaan Valley Resort where she placed fifth.\r\n\r\nThe boys did well at the competition, too. Of the eight members who participated, the following placed. In the seventh grade race, Carter Faulknier won third place; Colton White placed 35th; and Hunter White placed 40th. In the sixth grade race, Max Chamberlain placed 16th; Oliver Campbell placed 17th; and Tanner Baldwin placed 19th.\r\n\r\nWith the first of five competitions under their belt, the Salamanders are ready to continue improving their skills and rising up the ranks. The other races will be at Big Bear Lake, Cacapon State Park, North Bend State Park and Twin Falls State Park.\r\n\r\nTeens, ages 11 to 18, are eligible to join the team; and there is a $50 league registration fee and a $50 NICA registration fee which also provides insurance. Baldwin said there are scholarship opportunities for those interested in joining.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou can start at any time, and if they want to try it, they can sign a waiver and ride with us one practice. If they don\u2019t like it, they don\u2019t like it,\u201d he said. \u201cThey don\u2019t have to pay anything.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you want to come out, come out,\u201d he added. \u201cWe\u2019d really love to have you. The more kids, the merrier.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe team is guided by team director Derek Trull and coaches Baldwin, Mikey and Tracey Valach, Andy Rice, Sam Gibson and Scott Triplett. Those interested in joining the team may contact Baldwin at chdbaldwin@gmail.com or Trull at derek.trull@k12.wv.us\r\n\r\nNICA 5 Core Principles\r\n#Morekidsonbikes\r\n\r\nEquality \u2013\u00a0All student athletes are treated equally. Team scores are a combination of points scored by both boys and girls.\r\n\r\nInclusiveness \u2013\u00a0All student athletes participate 100 percent of the time. No one is \u201cbenched\u201d and everyone is encouraged to try racing, irrespective of how fast \u2013\u00a0or slow\u00a0\u2013 they may be.\r\n\r\nStrong Body \u2013 NICA emphasizes wellness through lifestyle, nutrition and exercise. Improving physical fitness and overall wellness are at the center of NICA\u2019s training and education.\r\n\r\nStrong Mind \u2013 NICA student athletes are students first. Our program encourages academic excellence.\r\n\r\nStrong Character \u2013\u00a0All student athletes are expected to work hard, respect others and give back to their communities. Our programs encourage and provide opportunities for trail stewardship, bicycle advocacy and mentoring.\r\n
