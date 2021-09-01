Dear Editor;\r\n\r\nMuch domestic strife since the COVID-19 pandemic would have been prevented if our schools and commercial media actually taught the Constitution and explained how a true democracy functions.\r\n\r\nNobody\u2019s \u201cpersonal liberty\u201d is violated by a mask mandate.\r\n\r\nNone of us has to wear a mask at home or take a vaccine.\r\n\r\nBut to go out in public and interact with fellow citizens, we have hundreds of rules to follow, such as: \r\n\r\n\u2022 Can\u2019t walk around naked\r\n\r\n\u2022 Can\u2019t commit verbal or physical assault\r\n\r\n\u2022 Can\u2019t jaywalk or drive on the wrong side of the street.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u2002Can\u2019t yell \u201cfire\u201d in a crowded theater.\r\n\r\nAll these rules and customs are there to ensure an orderly and civil society.\r\n\r\nSo, if you don\u2019t want to follow the rules, stay home and shut up.\r\n\r\nWolf Knight\r\nMarlinton\r\n
