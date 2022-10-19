Darlene Kay Lester, 63, of Marlinton, died Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Born August 10, 1959, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Helen Madison Lester.

Darlene was employed as a housekeeper for the Marlinton Motor Inn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte, Linda and Regina Lester; and brothers, Mike Lester and Loman Lester.

She is survived by her son, Darrell Kimbrew, of Pelham, North Carolina; sisters, Norma Lester and Michelle Lester; brothers Steve Lester and Greg Lester; two grandchildren and one on the way.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

Per her request, the body was cremated.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.