Sherman Kincaid

Sherman Clark Kincaid, age 83, of Neola, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, four days from his 84th birthday, at White Sulphur Springs Center.

Born December 25, 1936, in Minnehaha Springs, he was the son of the late Parley Sly and Reba Elizabeth Trainer Kincaid.

Sherman was a retired logger. He was a member of Huntersville Masonic Lodge #65, Pocahontas Scottish Rite, Shriners and Marlinton Eastern Star.

He loved to hunt and enjoyed spending time with his nephews, Chance, Colter and Peanuts Kincaid.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Campbell Kincaid Sr. and Albert Jehu Kincaid.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Sue; sister, Frankie Snow, of Virginia Beach, and her children Charles, David Snow and Cheryl Layman; brother, Curtis Lynn Kincaid, and wife, Rita, of Neola, and their children, Chance Kincaid, of Englewood, Ohio, and Colter Kincaid; stepdaughters, Lisa, Shirley, Carol and Betsy, of Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to his nephew, Peanuts, and his wife, Norma, and daughter, Hope, who were caregivers and spent days and nights with Sherman prior to his time at the nursing home.

A memorial service and burial with Masonic Rites will be held at a later date at May Chapel Church with Pastor Lowell O’Dell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenbrier Valley Shriners Transportation Fund, c/o Dell Wood, 119 Coffman Approach Road, Alderson, WV 24910.