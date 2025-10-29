Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

At its October 21 meeting, the Pocahontas County Commission agreed to lease the building at 409 Second Avenue in Marlinton from the Marlinton Fire Department. The building will house the paid county ambulance crews who will be providing ambulance coverage to the southern portion of Pocahontas County, which is similar to that already being provided in the northern part of the county. The building provides a bay to house the ambulance, as well as a kitchen and quarters for the crews. The commission also authorized payment of $1,000 for the first month’s rent, beginning November 1, however the MFD has allowed them to begin using the facility immediately at no additional cost.

Stephen Skinner, attorney representing the county in its Opioid Litigation lawsuit, briefed the commission about the status of that case. This update was done remotely and in a closed executive session. When the commissioners returned to open session, they did not share with the public any information they received from Skinner.

The commission also discussed the trail and boardwalk projects at the Handley Campground. Ethan Burgess has completed the first project – the trail – and asked permission to start on the boardwalk project. Burgess has submitted invoices for the projects. Commissioner Thane Ryder asked if Burgess has submitted a copy of his contracting license, which he believed the commission had required him to do at their last meeting. County Clerk Missy Bennett said she examined the minutes of the meeting and the commission only asked Burgess for his business license, which was submitted. The commission decided to seek the opinion of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as to whether a general business license would suffice, although they seemed to be inclined to pay Burgess for the trail work he has already completed. They will wait for that opinion before taking any further action on this matter.

The commission passed a motion to use the Hotel Occupancy Tax money they had previously set aside for special commission projects to pay for the work at Handley if it goes forward.

Joseph VanMeter and Alison Friel of the Pocahontas County High School’s Purple Star Military Club asked the commission for, and received, a proclamation of recognition of that club’s mission to recognize and support our county’s active military personnel.

In other business, the commission:

• approved request from Amanda Smarr, of Region 4, for Draw Request #19 from the County Broadband ARC Project Grant in the amount of $5,985.68 to pay legal fees and additional “Make Ready” utility pole charges.

• approved to write a letter of support for the Town of Marlinton’s ARC Power Grant application to build trailhead parking on the former Board of Education property near the Community Wellness Center.

• approved a request from 911 Director Ben Brown to hire Aidan Madison as a part-time Dispatcher beginning November 12, and for Brown to do an in-house budget revision in the amount of $12,100.

• approved the appointment of Angela Wilfong to the Pocahontas County 911 Advisory Board.

• awarded a contract with Woodford Oil to provide heating oil for the courthouse from November 1, 2025 through October 31, 2026. Woodford’s bid, although a day late, was the only one received. The price is dependent of the rack price of oil, which today would be $2.368 per gallon. The late bid was allowed under WV rules because it was the only bid received.

• approved the list of broken items taken to the landfill which had been stored at the ARC Building. These were mostly old copiers and other broken office equipment that had no value, according to Commission President John Rebinski.

• approved the hiring of Adam Wright as the Animal Control and Home Detention Officer retroactive to October 20.