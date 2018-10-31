Paul’s word to the Ephesians in chapter 4 and verse 3 should be the practice of all: Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.

The Town normally does a November cleanup. If the weather holds, watch for further details next week.

The Forest Service removed 23 loads of old concrete footers and foundations, from the Discovery Junction lot last week. We had good weather, and the crew and equipment were available, so it all worked. The lot was cleaned and back in shape in time for the Mystery Dinner Theatre parking on the weekend.

A big shout-out to Cindy, Kristen, David, Mark and others at the FS who made things happen. Their work will give us a tremendous jump-start when actual construction begins – hopefully in early spring.

The 23 loads of concrete were used to build up an area behind the mausoleum at Mountain View Cemetery.

Progress continues at the water plant, but it slowed last Wednesday when the rebar was delivered without certification paperwork.

In the better-late-than-never category, John Casto’s stream cleaning crew saved the town approximately $82,000 in stream cleaning expense. Thanks again for a job well-done. I am glad to report that Marlinton was one of the first in the area to submit a needs application and participate in the program.

By the time you read this, I will have made another trip to Charleston to defend our sewage treatment plant and lagoon system. Lots of progress has been made at our lagoon system, but much more must be done to satisfy the DEP.

For your information, some newer concepts believe “lagoons do it better.” However, until grant monies are available, we must utilize what we have.

NOTICE: Anyone with computer skills who is looking for employment should keep an eye out for temporary job postings with the census bureau. Also, you can search and apply online.

Thank you for your participation in the West Virginia Internet Speed Test. This data is being used to develop strategies to expand broadband in West Virginia. It is very important that we have a clear picture of Internet speeds. Please retake the test often and at different times of the day. Please take the survey after the test. This is the only way to capture the speeds in your community. Enter your address or use the map to pinpoint your location. You can also enter your address in the comment box. Be assured, your privacy is protected. Without the true location, the data is generalized and will not be able to clearly show served, unserved or underserved in your respective areas. Share this information with your family and friends. The more data provided, the clearer the picture will become.

Help improve future broadband access in our community. Take the WV Broadband Enhancement Council’s Internet speed test at: broadband.wv.gov