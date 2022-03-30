Eldridge “Fuzzy” Waugh, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Arbor Terrace Memory Care in Manassas, Virginia, from the effects of Alzheimer’s.

Born in Marlinton, September 17, 1937, he was a son of the late Ben and Bee Dunbrack Waugh.

Fuzzy was retired from the U.S. Navy and from Sheehy Nissan in Manassas, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Arbogast Waugh; and two children, Kimberly Waugh and Kevin Waugh (Debra); and one grandchild, Rachael Waugh.

All services will be private.