Cleveland “Junior” White, Jr., age 53, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A private family visitation will be held Saturday, June 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

