Eldon Gray Galford, Sr., age 93, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018, in Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born February 17, 1925, in Slaty Fork, he was a son of the late Bernard Baxter and Elvettie Friel Galford. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Eldon was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was owner/operator of Galford’s Grocery, and enjoyed woodworking, cabinetry, playing music and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Ileen Lilley Swisher Galford; and a sister, Ruby Waugh.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen C. Galford, and his wife Lyn, and Eldon G. Galford, Jr. and his wife Renie, all of Craigsville, Virginia; two daughters, Sharon A. Puffenbarger, and husband, Roy, and Patricia S. Galford, all of Staunton, Virginia; two grandchildren, Dianna Clemmer, and husband, Tim, and Jennifer Swierczynski, and husband, Mike; three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Clemmer, Matthew Clemmer and Megan Swierczynski; and a niece, Debra Schoolcraft.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 9, 11 a.m. in the Mt. Hermon Church Cemetery with Pastor John Ward officiating.

It is suggested, those desiring make memorial contributions to Intrepid Hospice of Staunton, 106 Rowe Road, #103, Staunton, VA 24401; or the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

