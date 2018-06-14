Dottie L. Gibson Gay, age 87, of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain, Ohio, following a long and courageous battle with COPD.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Marlinton at a later date. Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral Home in Amherst, Ohio, is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be made to New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, 3700 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.

