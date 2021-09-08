Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThe discussion at the August 31 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting was led once again to the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions the school system is taking to keep students and staff safe as the new wave of cases increases in the county.\r\nThe debate concerning a mask mandate arose and school nurse Jenny Friel explained that the school system cannot \u2013\u00a0at this time\u00a0\u2013\u00a0require students and staff to wear masks because there is not a mandate in place.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe cannot force that on anybody because we are not under a mask mandate right now,\u201d she said. \u201cWe do have forty-three students in quarantine which is very concerning, but we have to take a proactive measure because we\u2019re not six foot distanced, and they\u2019re not wearing masks, and they\u2019re not vaccinated.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt this time, the students are observing three-foot social distancing and are allowed to choose if they want to wear masks. Friel explained that when a positive case is discovered, contact tracing is done and any student who was exposed to a positive case and is not vaccinated must be quarantined.\r\n\r\n\u201cUntil that is a mandate from our board of education, I\u2019m not willing for myself, the staff, the nurses, to be mask enforcers,\u201d Friel said. \u201cIt shouldn\u2019t be on us. We can highly recommend, but it\u2019s not our place to do that.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s where I stand with that,\u201d she continued. \u201cThe health department told me when I talked with Mrs. [Cindy] Wilfong that she does not feel it is the public health department\u2019s place to mandate masks, if the governor is not mandating it. Our county is not as bad as it appears to be. She is very pleased because our numbers are actually good, and we\u2019re still in a good color.\u201d\r\n\r\nDuring the debate, Dane Sizemore, a parent of two, said he is very concerned with the upswing in new positive cases in the county and asked the board to consider requiring all school employees and eligible students to be vaccinated for COVID-19.\r\n\u201cLast Monday, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,\u201d he said. \u201cThere is overwhelming evidence showing that this is both extremely safe and extremely effective in both slowing the spread of the virus and reducing the risk of severe illness and death for those that are exposed.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is safe; it is effective; it is free, and it is supported by everybody from the governor\u2019s office to our own school nurse,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo, to be blunt, when I get the daily COVID announcement like I got about an hour ago, it states all precautions are in place,\u201d Sizemore continued. \u201cThat rings hollow to me because we\u2019re not doing everything we can. I don\u2019t think that can be true until every single eligible person in our school system is vaccinated.\u201d\r\n\r\nSizemore referred to the required vaccinations that students must have to attend school and said the COVID-19 vaccine should be considered one of those requirements, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cNone of those requirements are political,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s not a political statement. It\u2019s a matter of public health. They\u2019re basic public health concerns. They\u2019re not infringing freedoms. They\u2019re part of our responsibility to take care of each other. That\u2019s what I\u2019ve always been proud of about my state and particularly Pocahontas County. I think we genuinely stand up to take care of each other.\r\n\r\n\u201cI strongly urge the board of education to demonstrate leadership and require COVID vaccines for every eligible person in the school system starting with staff,\u201d he continued. \u201cWe know the storm is coming, and we also have the tools and knowledge to prepare for it.\u201d\r\n\r\nBoard president Sue Hollandsworth read a letter from parent Erica Marks, who could not attend the meeting, but wanted to express her opinion on the mask mandate, asking the board to reconsider requiring staff and students to wear masks.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe tried sending our oldest vaccinated daughter to middle school,\u201d Marks wrote. \u201cWe watched cases and deaths climb in the county and region, as I am sure you have, too. We decided yesterday that, given the conditions in the school and the region, she will not be returning to in-person instruction until masks are required or the COVID-19 threat has receded to an acceptable level.\u201d\r\n\r\nMarks explained in her letter that while the virtual school option is nice, it is difficult for three children to be streaming three separate classrooms at the same time on the internet they have at home.\u00a0\r\n\r\nMarks wrote that she wishes the board would make a county-wide mask mandate so her children \u2013\u00a0and many other county children \u2013 could return to in-person education.\r\n\r\n\u201cPlease do the right thing and require students and staff to wear masks indoors,\u201d Marks continued. \u201cAllowing people to congregate in classrooms while our county is designated as a place of high risk of community spread of a deadly virus is negligent.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe board discussed making changes to the re-entry plan but did not add a mask mandate or vaccination requirement.\r\nThe following changes were added to the plan:\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Students and employees are required to quarantine if they are exposed for 15 minutes or more, within six feet without mask, and not vaccinated. Quarantine will be seven days with a negative test or 10 days without a test from the last time they were near the positive case.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Vaccinated students and employees who are exposed to a positive case will be required to wear a mask for 14 days, with recommended testing on day three through five from the last exposure.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Preschoolers at Hillsboro Elementary School will be eating in the cafeteria at small tables of four with plexiglass separating each student. A second layer will be to surround students with plexiglass walls.\r\n\r\nIn miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0School support organizations for fundraisers and school based fundraisers for 2021-2022\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0The WV Pre-K agreement between Pocahontas County Board of Education and School Days Child Care, LLC, students attending August 24, 2021 through May 27, 2022, wherein the parties will collaborate to provide preschool services to up to 20 children, at a contract amount of nine equal installments of $8,333.33, not to exceed $75,000. Meals will be reimbursed to DSCC, LLC at the rate of $2.46 for each breakfast served and $4.32 for each lunch served. Contract retroactive to August 17.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Memorandum of Understanding between Pocahontas County Board of Education and North Central West Virginia Community Action Association, Inc. \u2013 Head Start Program [NCWVCAA HS], retroactive to July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.\r\n\r\nIn personnel management, the board approved the following:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Employment of Jay V. Miller as mathematics academic tutor at Marlinton Elementary School at $22 per hour, three and a half hours per day, up to five days per week, not to exceed $12,000, effective September 7, 2021 through May 13, 2022.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Jessica L. McLaughlin as site coordinator of the \u201cCommunities In Schools\u201d program at Marlinton Middle School, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience, effective September 7, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Term of employment is 182 days, in addition to the days already worked. Term of employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter, provided grant funding. Salary to be paid for by the CIS grant.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Jennifer L. McCarty and Dondi S. Stemple as after-school teachers at Marlinton Elementary School, at $22 per hour, four days a week, two hours per day, 32 weeks, not to exceed $5,632, effective August 30, 2021 to May 6, 2022.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Jennifer L. McCarty, Rachel E. McComb, Denise W. Sharp and Charlie M. Hughes (substitute only) as after-school teachers at Marlinton Middle School, at $22 per hour, four days a week, two hours per day, 32 weeks, not to exceed $5,632, effective August 30, 2021 to May 6, 2022.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Employment of Jeanette D. Wagner as teacher of homebound instruction for Pocahontas County Schools, at $22 per hour, effective for the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of P. Erwin Berry IV and Patricia Heinemann as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, based on degree and experience, for the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Employment of Matthew A. Buzzard as assistant varsity football coach at Pocahontas County High School for the 2021-2022 season, at a supplement of $750.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Bradley S. Carpenter as seventh and eighth grade head football coach at Pocahontas County High School, for the 2021-2022 season, at a supplement of $1,125.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Resignation of Rebecca L. Peteete as volunteer head cheer coach for the 2021-2022 season, retroactive to August 19.\r\n
Leave a Reply