<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Obit.-virginia-Dendy-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="210" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84719" \/>\r\n\r\nVirginia Ann Underwood Dendy, 74, of Marlinton, formerly of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home. \u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn July 14, 1947, at Beaver Creek, she was a daughter of the late Denver and Madeline Dolly Bevel Underwood. \u00a0\r\n\r\nVirginia and her husband raised their family in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she was a homemaker and hairdresser. They moved to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to help care for their grandchildren. Once the grandchildren were grown, Virginia moved \u201cback home\u201d to Marlinton. She enjoyed eight years of living back home\u00a0and talking to old friends and meeting new ones at her many yard sales. She was always ready to play a game of setback when family dropped by.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her son, Denver Dharl Dendy; and siblings, Dorothy Pyles, Floretta Gordon, Harmon Underwood, Ivan Underwood, Lowell Under- wood, Grady Underwood and Alice Mills. \u00a0\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Daniel \u201cDanny\u201d Dendy; daughter, Lynette (Jamie) Corle, of\u00a0Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania;\u00a0brother, Louie Underwood, of Harrisville; sisters, Della Fleury, JoAnn Burks,\u00a0Rosemary Hofer, all of Marlinton, and Karen Larson, of Green Bank;\u00a0four grandchildren, Shane Yezierski, of Port Orchard, Washington, Seth Yezierski, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Rory Dendy and Erin Dendy, both\u00a0of Knoxville, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlette Yezierski and Jack Yezierski. \u00a0\r\n\r\nIn keeping with Virginia\u2019s wishes, there\u00a0will be no service.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
