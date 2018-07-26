James Baxter, age 66, died June 23, 2018.

Born at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Ernest and Anna Baxter.

James had an outstanding military service record, serving in Vietnam and earning the Bronze Star for Valor – the fourth highest award for combat bravery – and two Purple Hearts with Oak Leaf Clusters, as well as other medals, badges and citations.

He worked in Texas for 12 years in the Sheriff’s Department, and recently retired from his job at G4S in North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Baxter in 1994

He is survived by his two children, John Baxter and Lorraine Baxter; and a sister, Judith Baxter.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 11, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Internment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.