According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held January 22 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A hearing on a petition for revocation of probation was held in the case the State vs Leanna Woodhouse, 44, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant waived the preliminary hearing and asked for an evidentiary hearing, which is set for February 12.

In the case the State vs Misty Jane Pritt, 31, of Elkins, the matter was referred to the probation department for presentence investigation. Sentencing and disposition is set for March 18. The state objected to a defense motion for personal recognizance bond in this case as there are charges against the defendant in another county. The court denied bond as Pritt was picked up on a capias which was issued in 2018 when she failed to show at that time for preparation of a presentence investigation report and was not present for sentencing. On February 21, 2018, Pritt pleaded No Contest to the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny and to the misdemeanor of receiving or transferring stolen property.

Plea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Joseph Tawney, 37, of Marlinton. A change of plea hearing is set for February 12.

George Matthew Harmon, 27, of Marlinton, is in a rehab program, but is being referred to drug court.

Robert R. Hall, Jr., 63, of Marlinton, filed a motion for his defense counsel to withdraw from the case. The court granted the motion and a status conference/hearing on state’s motion to amend indictment is set for February 12.

In the case the State vs Zane C. Burdette, 34, of Marlinton, defense counsel asked for a continuance of the status conference as discovery has not been provided. The matter is set for March 4. The state will provide discovery two weeks prior to the hearing date.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Matthew D. Walton, 41, of Hillsboro. A status conference is set for March 4.

A pre-trial status conference was held in the case the State vs Steven T. Goode, 49, of Slaty Fork, wherein defense counsel asked that the defendant’s bond be modified. Goode is on home confinement and is unable to enter rehab because he would not have access to the home confinement-traced cell phone during the 28-day program. The court denied the request as presented. Defense counsel made an oral motion that Goode have a psychological evaluation as to criminal responsibility. The court asked that the motion be put in writing.