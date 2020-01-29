Dear Editor;

With a new year in full swing and a mild winter – so far – it brings to mind that we should look at the positives in life.

I am excited to see new things happening in the town of Durbin.

I am excited to see the New Al’s Upper Inn Club opening soon. The new owners, Kris and Chris, have put in much time sprucing up the place. With many people from the community chipping in time and labor, the interior has changed in appearance. The owner’s creative minds and relaxed feel should appeal to every personality.

Watch for events and new menu items to go with the old favorites.

I hope they will continue the Thanksgiving tradition of donations to a charity and an awesome dinner to please your taste buds.

Sincerely,

Francine Lambert

Durbin