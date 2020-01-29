The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association’s Hospitality University was held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs over the weekend, and Pocahontas County had its share of time in the spotlight.

Snowshoe Mountain was recognized for Excellence in Tourism Development for the mountain biking initiatives including the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center and World Cup.

The Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau was recognized for its educational efforts. CVB Executive Director Cara Rose accepted the award.

“Our commitment to education through so many avenues is due to a board of directors and staff that are invested in the long game of understanding the value of tourism education,” Rose said. “With the tourism club, WV Welcome, Tourism Talks for partners and public, the Eighth Grade Luncheon, field trip support, the new Mountain Culture, tourism scholarship and annual partner luncheon, it all adds up to success.”

Tammy Shoemaker, who was unable to attend the event last year, was recognized as recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Tourism Customer Service award.