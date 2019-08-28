David Moore

Contributing Writer



After three matches for the Pocahontas County High School Golf Team, sophomore David Gibb has collected low medalist honors at all three matches.

On August 8, PCHS took part in a tri-match against Richwood and Braxton County at Cherry Hills Country Club in Richwood. Gibb finished his round at +4 for a 39. The second place finisher was Beau Lifton, of Braxton County, who finished 7 strokes behind Gibb for a score of 46. Michael Kane, a freshman at PCHS, finished with a score of 64 on the day.

The following week, PCHS took on Richwood and Midland Trail back at Cherry Hills Country Club. Gibb, of PCHS, as well as Indy Eades and Griffin Wickell, of Midland Trail, finished their rounds at 41. However, after a handicap playoff—in which the lowest score on the most difficult hole was examined – Gibb came away with the low medalist honor. PCHS sophomore Talon Shuttleworth finished the day with a 68.

On August 21, after two matches in Richwood, the PCHS Golf Team defended its home turf at the Pocahontas Country Club from the invading Lumberjacks of Richwood. PCHS earned the two lowest scores of the match, with Gibb finishing at +4 for a 40 and Kane finishing with a 53. Shuttleworth rounded out the PCHS team with a 72. Richwood’s lowest score of the match belonged to Tyler McCune, who finished with a 57. PCHS defeated Richwood – who earned a team score of 177 – with an overall score of 165.

The PCHS Golf Team will take on Tucker and Pendleton Thursday, August 29, at Canaan Valley Resort Golf Club.