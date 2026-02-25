The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I Via:

In person sentencing was held for Jesse Glen Feury, 35, of Marlinton, wherein his sentence of four months’ incarceration was suspended, and he was placed on 18 months of probation. Feury owes restitution in the amount of $1,000. An added condition of probation is that he is to pay restitution in the amount of $55 per month until the end of his probation. Feury received 11 days’ credit for time served.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Christina Mae Giese, 43, of Dunmore, wherein defense counsel advised the court that their client would like to enter drug court. Geise has not been assessed for drug court. She waived her right to contest revocation of bond and admitted to allegations in the petition. The court revoked bond and the defendant was remanded to custody.

Genevieve R. Madison, 54, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein she pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery. Sentencing is set for April 30. Madison is to continue to participate in the Day Report Program. Count I of the indictment was dismissed with prejudice by motion from the State.

An in-person sentencing hearing was held for Jamie Witek, 44, of Elkins, where-in defense counsel asked for probation or if a sentence was imposed that it run concurrently with Witek’s sentence in Randolph County. The Court denied probation and Witek was sentenced to not less than one-year nor more than 10 years in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run concurrent with the sentence in Randolph County. Witek received 81 days’ credit for time served.

Charles Robert Calhoun, 40, of Marlinton, has retained new counsel for a federal matter and asked for a continuance of the matter in this court until the federal issue goes to trial in March. He waived his right to a speedy trial. The court accepted the waiver, and a status hearing is set for April 30.

Michael Beverage, 39, of Marlinton, successfully completed drug court. The court granted the state’s motion to withdraw the Defendant’s plea of guilty, and the matter was dismissed with prejudice.

Christopher Waybright, 41, of Arbovale, completed his term of probation and at the same time successfully completed the drug court program. Defense counsel asked for dismissal of this case, and the Court removed it from the active docket.