Betty Mae Miller, 91, of Droop, peacefully passed away Monday, February 23, 2026, in Lewisburg.

Born May 7, 1934, at Spice, she was a daughter of the late Sally Ann North Scott and Nelson Paul Scott.

Betty worked in Maryland for many years, sewing in shoe factories. Later in life, she returned to Droop and became a nurse, caring for others in Virginia and West Virginia. She dedicated much of her life to hard work and compassionate service to others.

Betty lived a long life rooted in family, love and quiet strength. She will be remembered for her resilience, her caring heart and her deep devotion not only to her family but also to the animals she cherished. Her legacy lives on through the many generations who will carry her memory forward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three beloved daughters, Donna Sue Abogast, Barbara Ann Galford and Mary Kay Barb; two brothers, Elbert Scott and Lamar Scott; and four grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Sandy Alderman and David Scott, both of West Virginia, and Pamela Evans (Dallas), of Virginia. She was a proud and loving grandmother to 74 grandchildren. Her large and growing family was one of her greatest blessings and proudest accomplishments. She had many beloved companion animals throughout her life, especially her two devoted dogs, Barbie and Robbie, who brought her comfort and joy.

Funeral service will be held at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, Friday, February 27, 2026.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro.