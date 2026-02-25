John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas Count Lady Warriors had three wins last week, playing three games in three days. Their record for the regular season stands at 17-2.

Allyson Taylor broke the school record for number of rebounds in a game with 28 rebounds in the game against Greenbrier West Friday night.

The next day, she broke the single season record in a game at Clarksburg Notre Dame.

The teams three game stretch began last Thursday with a 73-19 win against Union.

Allyson Taylor had 15 points in that game; Calli Propst had 18 points and 4 assists; Savana Sharp added 14 points; Alexis Arbogast, 7; Rya Barlow and Mazie Monico each tossed in 4; Jules Brown, 5; and Shayla Bennett added 6 points to the total.

Propst and Brown each had 10 rebounds and Allyson Taylor had 13.

Friday night, the girls defeated Greenbrier West 77 -23. Savana Sharp had 23 points; Alexis Arbogast, 21; Calli Propst, 13; Allyson Taylor 10 points and 28 rebounds; Mazie Monico, Jules Brown and Shayla Bennett added 2 each. Propst had 11 rebounds and Sharp had 6.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Warriors played at Clarksburg Notre Dame, winning that game 87-31.

Savana Sharp had 23 points and 7 rebounds; Allyson Taylor, 21 points and 15 rebounds; Calli Propst 17 points, six assists and 11 rebounds; Alexis Arbogast, 19 points, including 4 three-pointers, six assists and four steals; Shalya Bennett added 5 points; Jolene Workman tossed in 2; and Rya Barlow had four assists.

Regional play begins February 26 with a home game against Union at 7 p.m.

If the girls win that game; they will play Tygart Valley at home Wednesday, March 4.

Come out and support this special group of talented players.