Frank W. Harper and workers kilning brick on Hamilton Hill in Marlinton, W.Va. Harper made brick for the Bank of Marlinton building, the Pocahontas County Courthouse and A. E. McNeel’s house in Hillsboro. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection; PHS000104)

