Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Marlinton Town Council meeting Monday evening was short, yet productive, with council discussing issues that included garbage fees and speed limit signs.

First, council was approached by Tom Burns concerning the garbage fee for his RV park. Burns explained that he has a 16-lot park which he rented to workers when the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was scheduled to be built.

Before the workers rented from him, his garbage bill was $112 a month. With renters in the park, the fee rose to $375 a month. Burns explained that when the pipeline was canceled and the workers left, his garbage fee did not decrease and has remained $375 a month since.

Council said there is a variance in the garbage fee ordinance that states the fee increase was contingent upon people coming for the pipeline. At the end of the ordinance, it states the property owners are to apply for a variance.

Although Burns never reapplied for the variance, he was still charged the increased fee.

Council voted and approved to have Burns’ garbage fee returned to the original rate and to grant him six months’ credit.

In other business:

• Councilmember Chris Curry said he has been approached by citizens who are concerned about motorists speeding on Second and Third avenues. Curry said he spoke to law enforcement and was advised that a speed limit cannot be enforced without posted signs.

Mayor Sam Felton said he would provide Curry with contact information for the Department of Highways, which is in charge of placing signs on roadways. Curry said he would pursue getting speed limit signs for the town and keep council updated on his progress.

Council approved the following items:

• Second and final reading of Ordinance prohibiting burial, entombment or interment of human remains within town limits.

• Second reading of ordinance enacting a code of ordinances for the Town of Marlinton, revising, amending, restating, codifying and compiling certain existing ordinances of the Town of Marlinton.

• Second reading of Title XV, Chapter 153, amended sign ordinance.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom link.