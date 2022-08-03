The following hearings were held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

Lynn Jordan, 34, of Cass, has successfully completed the drug court program, and he was granted early release from probation.

A motions hearing was held in the case the State vs Charles Nathaniel Irvine, 49, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel advised the court that there were some outstanding issues related to the case and asked that the matter be moved to the next term of court. Irvine waived his right to a speedy trial and trial is set for November 9. Irvine was indicted on one count, driving revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense.

Two trials are scheduled in the State’s cases against Bryan D. Thompson, 60, of Hillsboro, the first of which is set for October 31. Final witness list and jury instructions are due to the court October 24.

A capias was issued for Raymond Ramos, 41, of Neola, who failed to appear for his sentencing hearing.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Terri Bradshaw, 42, of Gandeeville, wherein the State advised the court that it had received a recording from Ms. Bradshaw, but all the recording is not contained within it. The State made an oral motion to receive the complete recording. It contains conversations between Ms. Bradshaw, Sgt. Jeff Crag and Cpl. Douglas Benson. Ms. Bradshaw indicated that she would provide the State with an estimated 500 pages of discovery, but waived her right to a speedy trial and asked that the matter be continued for two months. Witness list and jury instruction are to be filed by September 2. Trial is set for September 14.

Matthew Swartz, 50, of Buckeye, appeared by video from the Southern Regional Jail and waived his right to an extradition hearing. The court set bond at $250 cash with the condition that the defendant self-report to the General District Court in Bath County, Virginia by noon July 26.

The court adjudged Eric Castle 23, of Princeton, guilty of the lesser included felony offense of attempted possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance. He was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than three years in the State Penitentiary, and was given 805 days’ credit for time served on home incarceration and 93 days as credit for jail time served. The defendant was placed on a one-year diversion program of home incarceration, which does not include time previously served on home confinement.

In the case the State vs Tyler Bowman 22, of Lewisburg, the state asked for a “couple of weeks” to obtain information of the alleged victim. Bowman was indicted by the April 2019 Grand Jury on two counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; one count, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony; one count, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony.

William Steven Feury, 29, of Marlinton appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a hearing on a motion to reduce his bail. The court reduced bond to $3,000 cash, surety or property, with the condition the defendant participate in the Pocahontas County Day Report Program.

A capias was issued for Journey Robinson, 22, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for a hearing on a motion to revoke her bond.

Roy Daniel Myers, 47, of Durbin, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is set for a status hearing August 11. Myers was indicted on one count, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; one count, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death, a felony.