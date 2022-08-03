Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At the Marlinton Town Council meeting Monday evening, several residents shared grievances with ordinances that have either been incorrectly interpreted or not enforced by the town.

Business owner and resident Kristy Lanier filed a grievance and spoke to council about her concern over her neighbor’s pet pig. Lanier, who owns DirtBean Café, said there were several hot days where the odor caused by the pig was overwhelming.

After Lanier filed the grievance, town code enforcement officer Scott Gibb and animal control officer Josh Vaughan visited the residence in question and helped the homeowners move the pig’s pen to a different location in the yard.

Lanier said she was frustrated because according to the town’s animal ordinance, swine are considered livestock and are not permitted in town limits.

The pig’s owners explained that she is a pot bellied pig and spends the majority of the time inside the house, is potty trained and wears clothing. She is taken outside briefly for fresh air and exercise.

Council discussed that the ordinance does not include pot bellied pigs in the list of approved domestic pets, but said if the pig spends most of its time indoors, it would classify as a pet and not livestock.

Lanier added that her frustration also lies in the inconsistencies when it comes to interpretation of the ordinances, as well as enforcement. She asked council to review the ordinance and make sure it is followed properly.

Council thanked Lanier for her concern and said the ordinance does need to be revised.

No action was taken on the issue and instead, council formed a committee to review the animal/pet ordinance and come up with suggestions for changes.

In other action, council:

• received an update on the 2021 Source Water Protection Plan from water plant operator Sam Dunn. Dunn said the report is digital and has a detailed map of the town’s watershed, but is more than 500 pages, so he did not print extra copies. Dunn said he will provide council with a website to view the plan.

• denied the request to issue a variance for the DNR to issue a crop damage permit for 1208 Second Avenue.

• put a moratorium on burning condemned structures within town limits without the explicit approval from town council.

• hired Olivia Dean as the full-time receptionist for the town office.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually through Zoom.