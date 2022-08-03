Jona Nuckoles Irvin, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Born September 24, she was a daughter of the late Harry Nuckoles and Geraldine Dunbrack Nuckoles.

She enjoyed being a Travel Nurse. She was a very caring person and loved her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brett Nuckoles.

She is survived by her daughter, Brooklynn Moore, and significant other, Joseph White; grandson, Thatcher Hill; granddaughter, Chantel Hill; her companion, Michael Joe Neal; sister, Malissa Hutto (Jackie); niece, Jayna Hutto; sister, Harriet Faulknier (Richard); brother-in-law, Bill McLau-ghlin (Linda); and nephew, Warren McLaughlin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brown’s Mountain Cemetery.