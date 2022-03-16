The recreation building at Watoga State Park is under construction in this photograph taken on March 19, 1965. “In the summer of 1962, Watoga began providing guests with the services of a park naturalist. The nationwide ‘back to nature’ movement was beginning to grow, creating the demand and assuring the success of the program. In 1965, the completion of the recreation building provided suitable space for indoor nature study programs such as instructional slide presentations and movies.” Source: History of Pocahontas County, W.Va. 1981. (Photo courtesy of Mark Mengele, ID: PHP000386)

