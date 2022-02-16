NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 18, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14355

APPOINTMENT DATE: February 9, 2022

ESTATE NAME: SHAWN RANDALL MARTIN

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Shirley W. Martin

781 Junior Ward Road

Broxton, GA 31519-7000

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 9, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 18, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14350

ESTATE OF: FRANCIS EUGENE JARVIS

EXECUTRIX: Lisa Burdett

602 Dunbrack Lane

Marlinton WV 24954-1250

ESTATE NUMBER: 14351

ESTATE OF: CRYSTAL DAWN BAKER

ADMINISTRATOR: Jason Michael Baker

681 Violet Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-5934

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 11, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 22-P-08

IN RE: HANNAH WILLIAMS

Petition for Emancipation

RESPONDENTS:

MARK WILLIAMS

CASSANDRA WILLIAMS

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PETITION FOR EMANCIPATION

To the Above Named Respondents: Mark Williams and Cassandra Williams.

An IN-PERSON hearing in this matter is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.

All persons wishing to appear at said hearing shall be present no later than 2 p.m. on March 9, 2022, in the Circuit Court Courtroom at the Pocahontas County Courthouse.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, February 7, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

POSITION AVAILABLE

The Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time Code Enforcement Officer/Building Inspector.

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid West Virginia driver’s license as well as building, construction and/or inspection experience. The successful candidate must be certified by the State Fire Commission as Building Official/Building Code Inspector within one year of date of hire and must pass a background check.

Salary will be based on experience and benefits will be provided.

The position will remain open until filled.

Submit applications/résumés to: Town of Marlinton, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954; or mmail townofmarlinton@fron tiernet.net For more information, call 304-799-4315

The Town of Marlinton is an equal opportunity employer.

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc., is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age or disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.)

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Additionally, program information is available in languages other than English.

To file a complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 fax: (202) 690-7442; email:program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Lifeline Program Information for Customers of

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

Lifeline is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that make communications services more affordable for eligible low-income consumers. This benefit provides eligible customers with a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on qualifying internet service or telephone service bundled with qualifying internet service. In certain circumstances, a reduced benefit of $5.25 may be available for voice-only telephone service.

How Lifeline Works

Consumers may qualify for the Lifeline program if their gross household income level is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they participate in any of the following federal assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, or certain Tribal Programs. To see if you are eligible, you can visit Lifelinesupport.org.

Eligible customers may receive a Lifeline discount on either wireline or wireless service, but not both. The Lifeline program benefit is limited to one discount per household. For the purposes of the Lifeline program, a household is defined as anyone living at the same address who share income and household expenses. The Lifeline program benefit is non-transferable. You cannot give your Lifeline benefit to another person, even if they qualify.

How to Apply for the Lifeline Benefit

To apply for the Lifeline benefit, visit Lifelinesupport.org. If you have questions about your application or would like an application mailed to you, you may call (800) 234-9473 or send an email to LifelineSupport@usac.org. After your application has been approved, contact us at (304) 567-2121 to have the Lifeline benefit applied to your service.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000058 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0026 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000058, DROOP MTN 8 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $296.71

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $210.33

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $5,226.40

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000059 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0028 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000059, DROOP MTN 3 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $118.42

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $22.05

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,859.83

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000060 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0036 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000060, DROOP MTN 16.5 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $184.31

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $102.46

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made $5,006.13

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000061 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT,or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0039 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000061, DROOP MTN 8.673 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $143.78

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $52.22

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022 $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,915.36

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000021 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: SNOWSHOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H. CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE JR, 84 LUMBER COMPANY, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, SKAT LLC, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0032 0000

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000021, LTS SS-24; SS-25; SS-26 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .65AC, located in EDRAY which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $855.39

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $708.73

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,406.57

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,071.95

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,042.64

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000015 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: ALEX MILLS JR, ALEX MILLS JR, SNOWSHOE OVERLOOK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATES INC, WILLIAM L MILLS III, TRUSTEE MILLS LAW FIRM, WILLIAM L MILLS, III, TRUSTEE MILLS LAW FIRM, JAMES HOUSE, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 24E PARCEL 0003 0013

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000015, OVERLOOK CONDO 14B .0206% INT IN 1.58 AC FEE, located in EDRAY which was returned delinquent in the name of MILLS ALEX JR, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $249.35

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $128.52

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,006.94

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $845.04

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,229.85

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000027 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: MICHAEL WEBB, PAMELA WEBB, RIMFIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEAPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8Z PARCEL 0348 0000

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000027, RIMFIRE UNIT 348 BLDG 2 .0040% INT 1.398 AC (JR S, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of WEBB MICHAEL & PAMELA, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $575.87

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $437.52

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $961.20

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $355.65

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,330.24

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000066 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: GREGORY WARF ESTATE, CAROLYN WILFONG, GREGORY WARF ESTATE C/O CAROLYN WILFONG, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, GREGORY WARF, DISCOVER BANK, KAITLIN WARF, LOGAN WARF, DUSTIN HOLBROOK, SHALAYNA HOLBROOK, CAROLYN WILFONG, CAROLYN WILFONG, CAROLYN WILFONG, OCCUPANT, CAROLYN WILFONG, WARF GREGORY (ESTATE), IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 32 PARCEL 0041 0003

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000066, DROOP MTN .50 AC 113.5X250X122X250, located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of WARF GREGORY (ESTATE), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $223.67

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $233.40

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,222.08

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $826.34

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,505.49

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000003 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: MICHAEL G BANUELOS, MARIA T BANUELOS, SUE GANSER, MOUNTAIN LODGE ASSOCIATION, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MARIA BANUELOS, MARIA BANUELOS, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MARIA MANUELOS, OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8S PARCEL 0001 0088

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000003, MT. LODGE UNIT 212 .3534% INT IN 5.01 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of BANUELOS MICHAEL G & MARIA T, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $377.49

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $495.17

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,171.49

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,147.56

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $3,191.71

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000047 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: RAYMOND K COLEMAN JR, PATRICIA A COLEMAN, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, OCCUPANT, JOHN J BOSO, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: HUNTERSVILLE MAP: 72A PARCEL 0042 0001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000047, LT 19C M&E FARM SD 2.73 AC FEE, located in HUNTERSVILLE, which was returned delinquent in the name of COLEMAN RAYMOND K JR & PATRICIA A, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $151.66

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $68.52

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $990.85

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $528. 17

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,739.20

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000037 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: JERRY A REXRODE, VERNON D WOODDELL TRUSTEE, VERNON D WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, REXRODE MASONRY & TILE INC, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK. MAP: 23 PARCEL 0024 0012

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000037, NR DURBIN .36 AC, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE JERRY A, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $714.25

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $579.28

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,069.61

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $345.04

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,708.18

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000024 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: SNOWSHOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE, JR, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, CRAIG DUET, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0035 0000

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000024, LT SS-12 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .10 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $348.31

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $236.23

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,282.08

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $995.69

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,862.31

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000022 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: SNOWSNOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H. CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE JR, 84 LUMBER COMPANY, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C/O SEAN PRENDERGST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, SKAT LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY. MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0033 0000

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000022, LT B-1 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .12 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $348.31

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $236.23

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,406.57

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $1,071.95

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $3,063.06

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000007 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: H WYATT HANNA III, MICHAEL C DOSS, TRUSTEE, H WYATT HANNA III, PETER NUSPLE, JACQUELINE C ROWE, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 24E PARCEL 0003 0004

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-000000007, OVERLOOK CONDO 4A .0223% INT IN 1.58 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of HANNA H WYATT III, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $427.55

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $259.88

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $960.36

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $301.91

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,949.70

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

Cert. No. 38182 – Huntersville Historical Traditions

To: JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY – REGULAR MAIL, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

District: HUNTERSVILLE MAP: 45 PARCEL 0031 0000

You will take notice that Huntersville Historical Traditions, the purchaser of the following real estate, Certification No 38182, located in HUNTERSVILLE District, HUNTERSVILLE 15X100 SQ. FT., which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of LOURY JOSEPH C, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on 10/05/2021. Huntersville Historical Traditions requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after 3/28/2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before 3/28/2022 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to 3/28/2022. $344.18

Amount of taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to 3/28/2022. $0.00

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest to 3/28/2022. $859.91

Additional Statutory Fees with interest to 3/28/2022. $0.00

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeffrey Barlow, Sheriff of Pocahontas County. $1,204.09

You may redeem at any time before 3/28/2022 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Given under my hand 1/29/2022.

G. Russell Rollyson Jr.

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and Non-entered Lands

of Pocahontas County, State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 1, Room W-118, Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568.

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000025 – Pocahontas County –

POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

To: JANET M. TABIT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8H PARCEL 0065 0000

You will take notice that POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000025, LT 90 NORTH WOODS SD, 182X120X133.86X84.86X50 FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of TABIT M. JANET, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $196.09

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $94.50

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $237.39

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $113.13

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $641.11

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/3/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

MEETING NOTICE

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have a Special Executive Committee Meeting Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom Meeting. The Region 4 PDC Office is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. Please call 304-872-4970 ext.314 for further information regarding attending this meeting online.

2/17/1c