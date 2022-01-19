<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/OBIT-Ben-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="250" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84922" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/OBIT-Ben-2.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="247" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84923" \/>\r\n\r\nBenjamin Paul \u201cBen\u201d Vrable, 56, passed away as his home in Topeka, Kansas, Tuesday, January 4, 2022.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn February 7, 1965, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late William Dale Vrable and Patricia Ellen Curtis Vrable.\r\n\r\nEveryone who knew Ben growing up knows how tough a kid he was, from riding his bicycle off the water plant wall into the creek\u00a0to numerous trips to the ER to tend to injuries that would have made Evel Knievel shiver. Ben would bounce back like it was no big deal, grin and look for his next adventure. In later years, life brought out one self-taught talent after another, from restoring cars to any trade that work life threw at him. He learned quickly and did it all well. Ben will truly be missed by all who knew him.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his partner, Mary Easum; sisters, Allison Wilfong, of Louisa, Virginia, Amy Hostler, of Grafton, and Cathy Wilson, of McGaheysville, Virginia; and brother, Barry Vrable, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and numerous other family members.\r\nIn keeping with Ben\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nThere will be a celebration of life at a later date in Topeka, Kansas.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nA family graveside gathering in Marlinton is being planned for spring.\r\n\r\nCondolences can be shared at\u00a0dovetopeka.com\r\n
