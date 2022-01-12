The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nA hearing on a petition to revoke parole was held in the case the State vs Gregory Keatley, 39, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant waived his right to both the preliminary and evidentiary hearing. The parties agreed that Keatley\u2019s sanction could run concurrent with a matter in Greenbrier County. The court accepted the defendant\u2019s stipulation to the charges in the petition and placed him on home confinement for 30 days, reinstated him to probation and extended his parole for six months. Keatley is to continue to attend substance abuse counseling and therapy and will be permitted to leave home for employment and religious purposes only.\r\n\r\nA status conference was held in the case the State vs Ina Pennington, wherein defense counsel advised the court that the defendant is in compliance with Day Report and is working in Marlinton. Plea negotiations are in process.\r\n\r\nBond for Robert Denver Sharp, 41, of Marlinton, was modified to allow him to travel to Ohio for employment.\r\n\r\nA status conference was held in the case the State vs Brian Lester Doss, 33, an inmate in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, wherein defense counsel advised the court that plea negotiations are proceeding, but there is no resolution at this time.\r\n\r\nJeremiah Blue Powell, 40, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Defense counsel advised the court that the defendant desires to plead guilty and asks that a hearing be set. Powell waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation report and asked that sentencing be set with the plea. Change of plea\/sentencing and disposition is set for February 4. Powell was indicted on One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a felony; One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm who carries a concealed firearm, a felony; One Count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor; One Count, possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a misdemeanor.\r\n\r\nA capias was issued for Bryan Thompson, 60, of Hillsboro, who failed to appear for his final pre-trial hearing. The matter was continued to January 18.\r\n
Leave a Reply