Thursday, January 15, 1897\r\n\r\nLAST FRIDAY, January 8, was Andrew Jackson Day, in commemoration of his signal victory over the British troops at New Orleans. \r\nLast year might be called Andrew Jackson\u2019s year, for all the patriots in the country had mounted the stump and insisted upon the lawmakers taking Jackson for their model, and expounding Jackson\u2019s ideas of political economy. Very interesting are some of the memoirs of this man.\r\n\r\nHis father died three days before his birth, and as a child he experienced the bitterest poverty. He had two brothers who lived obscure lives, and of whom we have no special note. Jackson was of a very intense nature, and he loved or hated with all his might. No one was regarded with indifference. He married a beautiful grass-widow \u2013 both believing a divorce had been granted. The wedding was followed by another in three months, it having been discovered that no divorce had been granted at the time of the first marriage. His wife was one of the best of women. \r\n\r\nA political scheme was hatched to have Jackson killed in a duel. He was compelled to challenge a professional duelist, and a dead-shot.\r\n\r\nOwing to the manner in which he dressed, his opponent, Dickinson, failed to shoot him through, and only wounded him in the side. Then Jackson very deliberately killed him, cocking and sighting his pistol after his adversary had fired\u2026\r\n\r\nIt is quite possible Grover Cleveland is popular compared to the feelings with which the people regarded Jackson in his time. \r\n\r\nOBITUARY\r\n\r\nMrs. Ella Lee Dysard, wife of L. J. R. Dysard, near Travellers Repose, died very suddenly, December 20th after an illness of a few days, aged 30 years. Her parents were Mr. and Mrs. David McGlaughlin (now dead), of Driftwood, this county (Pocahontas).\r\nIn the spring of 1892, Mr. and Mrs. Dysard moved from Driftwood to Travellers Repose, where they have resided ever since. Mr. Dysard is our esteemed merchant.\r\n\r\nIn all the relations of life, as wife, mother, and neighbor, she tried to meet her duties. She was an energetic, wide awake and tenderhearted lady\u2026\r\n\r\nShe is mourned by her bereaved husband; her little son, Pearly, aged 4 years; and daughter, Mamie, aged 2; and many friends and relatives\u2026\r\n\r\nA large concourse attended her burial at the home \u201cgraveyard\u201d at the McGlaughlin Church\u2026 May God\u2019s blessing ever be with her bereaved husband, her two little children, as well as her brothers and sister. \r\n\r\nMARRIED \u2013 In Mingo County, W. Va, Aaron Hatfield, Nephew of \u2018Cap\u2019 Hatfield, to Mary McCoy, Daughter of Rudolph McCoy.\r\n\r\nA simple enough wedding notice \u2013 but behind it, and in it, as romantic a tale of love and courtship as was ever penned \u2013 a tale of a mountain maid\u2019s wooing; she a McCoy; her lover, one of the famous Hatfields\u2026 \r\n\r\nPart 3\r\n\r\nThe zeal of the McCoys in joining the officers aroused the ire of their enemies, and a raid was planned for New Year\u2019s night of 1888.\r\n\r\nNine of the Hatfields, led by Uncle Jim Vance, attacked the house of old Randolph McCoy. Two girls were in one end of the house and one, Allaphare McCoy, opened the door when the gang demanded admission. She was immediately shot and killed by Ellison Mounts, at the command of Vance. \r\n\r\nMrs. McCoy started from the door to go to her dead daughter, when Jim Vance broke two of her ribs with the butt of his gun, and stunned her with a blow from his pistol. Calvin McCoy was killed in the exchange of shots, and the old man was wounded.\r\n\r\nStrange as it may seem, the Hatfields repudiated the killing of the McCoy girl. With their characteristic brutality toward women, it is hard to say what prompted it, but they delivered Ellison Mounts who fired the shot, into the officers\u2019 hands, and on their testimony he was convicted and hanged.\r\n\r\nFrom that time on, the feud, while it has been kept up, has not been as exciting as in former days. Now and then a Hatfield and McCoy exchange shots, but the last man killed met his fate two years ago. The persistent pursuit of the Hatfields by the deputies drove them into the mountain vastness, and made the warfare they used before impossible.\r\n\r\nAnd now comes the reconciliation \u2013 the end of it all. \r\n\r\nAaron Hatfield, a nephew of old \u201cCap\u201d Hatfield, met and loved pretty Mary McCoy, daughter of the head of the family, Rudolph McCoy. Primitive in their habits, these mountain lovers knew nothing of what the social world terms conventionality in courtship. There was no one to say that they should do this or do that. They only knew that they loved each other, that it was the lasting, enduring love of years, and they were happy.\r\n\r\nThe rugged barren hillsides were their trysting places; there they met alone, and their secret was shared with none, save one. And he was the trusted friend who saw to it that neither family knew what was transpiring until the time for the announcement was deemed ripe. \r\n\r\nFor there was danger should the secret be known prematurely. The fires of the feud, tho smoldering, were by no means out.\r\nOne day, Aaron told Mary that his brother would go to see her father the following day. The lovers met at the house of the friend. All day they waited to hear what the result had been. Mary, at the window, saw the stalwart form of her lover\u2019s brother approach the house.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s all right,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nAnd then came the joyful news that the wedding would forever end the forty-year feud. \u2013 New York Journal\r\n
Leave a Reply