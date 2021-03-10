Christy Clendenen

Christy Bennett Clendenen, aged 52, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Willow Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbus, Indiana.

Born April 30, 1968, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Sue Bennett. Sometimes God thinks people need more than one family, so later on, in August of 1968, the late Gerald and Annalee McNeill became her other parents.

Christy graduated from Pocahontas County High School and attended Davis & Elkins College. She was a crafter, a wanderer, lifelong learner, and a gypsy at heart. She made sure that her three younger children, who were still with her at home, had as many learning experiences and adventures as she could possibly provide.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by biological sisters Yevetta Wickham and Karen Wood.

She is survived by her older children, Brandon, Kala and Matthew; granddaughter, Lealah; sister, Peggy Owens; and her biological siblings, Avis Seldomridge, Kim Finley, Diane Foe, Inez Bennett, Eddie Bennett, Randy Bennett, Mark Bennett, Kevin Bennett, John Bennett and Steven Bennett. In keeping with the fashion of needing two families, she is also survived by her longtime companion and friend, Kevin Goff, and their three children, Nik, Evan and Emily.

A memorial service will be held at Marlinton Presbyterian Church Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Dave Lee and Rick McLaughlin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made for the education of Christy’s three minor children: In care of Peggy Owens, 978 Hunters-ville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.