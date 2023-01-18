Christopher Michael Kirk, 52, of Cape Saint Claire, Maryland, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Born February 8, 1970, in Annapolis, Maryland, Chris was the son of Eugene Anthony Kirk and Jane Kay Michael Kirk.

He was a 1989 graduate of Old Mill Senior High and graduated from Anne Arundel Community College where he earned his Radiologic Technologist degree.

After graduation, he travelled across the United States to work at a hospital in Tuscon, Arizona. While in the southwest, he worked with the Navajo on their land as an X-ray Tech for a few years before returning to Anne Arundel County. Upon returning to Anne Arundel County, Chris began working for the University of Maryland’s Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was employed for the past 25 years.

In his chosen career, he met his wife, Heather Lease Kirk, a Radiology Technologist at UMBWMC. The couple wed in Annapolis in 2010 and have two children.

Throughout his life, Chris met many wonderful people and made many friends. He loved the outdoors; mountain biking, boating, crabbing, traveling, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Lease Kirk; two daughters, Chloe Kirk and Isabelle Kirk; father, Eugene Kirk; mother, Jane Kirk; sister, Laura Kirk; uncle and aunt, Stephen and Susan Kirk; uncle, Thomas Michael; father-and-mother-in-law, Ed and JoAnn Lease; sister-in-law, Michelle Lease Howard; niece, Lani How-rd; nephew, Zach Howard; several cousins; and countless good friends and colleagues.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland.

Online condolences may be shared at hardestyfuneralhome.com