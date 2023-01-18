Thursday, January 18, 1973

After reading last week’s paper, Mrs. Roland P. Sharp called to say one of the country’s top heart specialist swears by honey, the natural sweetener. He raises his own bees and uses it for sweetening, etc. for his family, both for health and goodness sake.

IN MESSIAH

Mrs. Carolyn Sheets appeared as mezzo-soprano soloist in a performance of Handel’s Messiah presented by the Fairmont State College in December…

Mrs. Sheets is a former assistant professor of music at Fairmont State College… She has had solo performances in operas, oratorios and was soloist with the Northern Illinois orchestra… She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay A. Nottingham, of Dunmore, and her husband is Charles A. Sheets, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence A. Sheets, of Green Bank.

ENLISTED

Danny L. Jackson and Douglas L. Jackson, brothers, were among four Elyria, Ohio, men who enlisted recently in the United States Army and are taking their basic training together at Fort Polk, Louisiana, all in the same barracks. The brothers are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Jackson, Jr., of Elyria, and grandsons of Mrs. Susie Rogers, of Buckeye, and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Jackson, of Huntersville.

WILD TURKEY KILL

“West Virginia’s total official wild turkey kill for the year 1972 is third largest on record,” Wildlife Resources Chief Dan E. Canter said. “This includes 586 gobblers harvested during the spring gobbler season and 2,353 turkey killed in the fall season, bringing the total to 2,939.”

The total turkey harvest in 1971 was 2,795, which included the state’s largest fall harvest of 2,375…

TURTLE HUNTING

Henry Astin went turtle hunting the week before Christmas. He took a stick and punched around in the mud until he hit something solid. He claims he can hear the heartbeat through the stick if it is a turtle. The one he got weighed about 40 pounds and Henry estimates its age at over 100 years.

WEDDINGS

The Marlinton Methodist Church was the setting Wednesday, December 27, 1972, for the marriage of Miss Rebecca Kay Wimer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Marvin Wimer, and Bernard Weber Vieira, son of Lt. Col. Manuel Vieira, USMC (ret), of Arlington, Virginia, and Mrs. Gloria Weber Vieira, of Annapolis, Maryland. The Reverend Maynard Crawford performed the double ring ceremony…

– – –

The St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at Craigs-ville was the setting December 2, 1972, when marriage vows were exchanged by Miss Catherine Elaine Love, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Donald Earl Love, of Craigsville, and James Richard Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Sterling Hill, of Durbin. The candlelight, open church, double ring ceremony was performed by the Rev. George Lovelace.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hill, of Maxwelton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hefner, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Melissa Jo.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Brewer, of Durbin, a son.

DEATHS

Harry Preston Gum, 74, of Cass, a retired farmer. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Fred D. Hamrick, 75, of Petersburg, formerly of Cass; burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Michael Kevin Dean, 10; born at Mill Point a son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred George Dean, Jr. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Edith A. Jones, 79, of Sanford, Florida; born in Pocahontas County, a daughter of the late Charles Peter Collins and Sallie Bagby Collins.

James P. Cook, 57, of Plattsburgh, New York; born at Elkins, a son of Mrs. Myrtle Gum Cook and the late James Leroy Cook. Burial in Riverside Cemetery at Plattsburgh.

Lake William Drepperd, 68, of Covington, Virginia; born at Frost, a son of the late Clay and Ida Grimes Drepperd. Burial in Alleghany Memorial Park.