David Harman

David Wilbur “Woody” Harman, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 21, 2020, from a stroke.

Born October 7, 1952, he was a son of the late Dewey and Shirley Rupert Harman.

He graduated from East Palestine High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Woody married Brenda Parker Harman, of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania, in 1989.

Woody was employed with General Motors, of Lordstown, Ohio, for 32 years before moving to Hillsboro in 2003. Throughout his life, he was a compassionate and dedicated farrier who was able to help horses in Ohio and West Virginia. He was also an avid horseback trailrider of Beaver Creek State Park and a past member of the Beaver Creek Horseman’s Association. He enjoyed riding horses and mules, an activity that he shared with family and friends in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and especially in the scenic mountains of West Virginia.

Woody and Brenda met while horseback riding on a trail ride in New York. They moved to West Virginia where he and Brenda built a home and blacksmith shop. He turned a life-long hobby of hand crafting ironwork into a business as an artist-blacksmith. For the past several years Brenda and Woody owned and operated a joint broom-making and blacksmithing enterprise known as BrenWood Forge & Broom. Woody was a life-long member of Artist Blacksmith Association of North America, a juried member of Tamarack and the Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op, and member of the Mountain Art District and West Virginia Arts and Craft Guild.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Shannan Harman Tucker, (Kirk), of Oakwood, Ohio; and a brother, Rick Harman, of Columbiana, Ohio; three grandsons, Jack, Luke and Chase Tucker, all of Oakwood, Ohio; and nephews, Scott, (Lacey), and Chris Harman, all of Virginia.

There will be no service. Friends and family are encouraged to spend a moment and remember Woody in his shop, on horseback or in his beloved West Virginia home.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com