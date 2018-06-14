Martha Ann Vandevender Coe, age 78, of Burtonsville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Brooke Grove Rehab Center in Shady Spring, Maryland, following a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Rose VanDevender; her husband, Roger Lewis Coe; a sister, Frances June Wilmont; and a son, Daniel Boyd Coe.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Coe Young; three grandchildren, Melody Rose Young, Daniel Coe and Cassie Coe, all of Laurel, Maryland; a brother, Pat Vandevender, of Mace; and a sister, Katherine Michael, of Marlinton.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 16, 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.