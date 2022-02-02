[caption id="attachment_85269" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/REta.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="488" class="size-full wp-image-85269" \/> Reta Griffith became the director of Pocahontas County Day Report Center in August 2020. Photo courtesy of Reta Griffith[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nMarlinton native Reta Griffith has held many titles \u2013\u00a0Pocahontas County Commissioner, director of operations at Frontier Communications, and Family Refuge Center executive director \u2013\u00a0but her most recent title, director of Pocahontas County Day Report Center, brought her back to her home community to help local residents improve their lives.\r\n\r\nThe Day Report Center is a place for offenders to rehabilitate and learn how to overcome addiction and poor decision making in order to better themselves and turn over a new leaf.\r\n\r\nWhen Griffith first took the job, she realized there was a flaw she wanted to fix \u2013\u00a0the center was repeatedly seeing the same people, which didn\u2019t seem like much of a success to her.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou can\u2019t keep seeing the same people over and over again and calling that success, so we had to start thinking, \u2018what are we missing here?\u2019\u201d she said. \u201cWhat we started doing at that point was realize we\u2019ve got to build a supportive community for people that are in recovery because a lot of these \u2013\u00a0say ninety-five percent of the folks we\u2019re seeing, at least \u2013\u00a0have some type of substance misuse disorder.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt the center, individuals receive regular drug screenings, but are also offered classes to help them turn their destructive behavior into positive behavior. They also participate in supervised community service projects, which gets them more involved in the community they want to be a part of once they complete the program.\r\n\r\n\u201cAll of those classes are evidence-based,\u201d Griffith said. \u201cThey involve role playing, critical thinking and self reflection. There\u2019s journaling, writing about different things that you\u2019ve got to really sit and think about \u2018why did I make these choices.\u2019 There\u2019s a lot of self reflection that goes along with it.\u201d\r\n\r\nGriffith took the job as director in August 2020, and since then, she\u2019s been focused on building connections in the community for the individuals to make sure that, when they decide to change their lives for the better, they are able to stick to it and not become repeat offenders.\r\n\r\n\u201cHere was an opportunity to be back and involved with community, and it was an opportunity to be back in my home community,\u201d she said. \u201cI wanted to come home, and I wanted to make a difference here again. So what I\u2019ve really spent the last year doing is building these connections. We have all these referral agencies and they were already partnering with MindEase and Seneca [Mental Health Services] and a couple other programs, but now we\u2019re really involved with Seneca. It\u2019s one of our larger groups.\u201d\r\n\r\nOne of the most important lessons the center imparts to its clients is how to deal with returning to the same peer groups once they are drug and\/or alcohol free.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur instructors try to put it in real-world situations and do a lot of role playing and talking it through,\u201d Griffith said. \u201cSo it\u2019s real life situations you might encounter every day. You\u2019re going to a party and somebody offers you such and such. How do you get out of that? How do you deal with the stigma? How do you deal with the peer pressure? We literally walk through different ways of doing it.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re trying to reinstall self esteem,\u201d she continued. \u201cPeople didn\u2019t get into some of these messes overnight. They got into them over time, and so we\u2019re trying to be supportive. The biggest thing is just to listen to people in recovery and who are going through recovery.\u201d\r\n\r\nSimilar to how they didn\u2019t get into their current situation overnight, they also don\u2019t get out of it overnight. It is a long process, which can include rehab, detox and even relapses.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re case management, and we are community supervision, and we recognize that there are going to be times that you mess up, so you come in here, you be honest with us, you work with us and let\u2019s find out what next step you can do to keep you from getting into worse trouble than you\u2019re already in,\u201d Griffith said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe become that support group,\u201d she continued. \u201cThat\u2019s the way we treat it. We treat it like family. We treat it like community, and we try to give people the benefit of the doubt. Does that mean everyone is successful? No. They\u2019re not, but the ones who want to be and the ones that want that hand up, we try to be there and we try to provide that. That\u2019s the way we\u2019ve been running our center.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe center helps clients get control of their lives. If they need housing or a job or a new job, the center will be there to help them fulfill those needs. It also helps clients get their GED, get SNAP benefits and learn how to have a substance free social life.\r\n\r\nOn top of all of the programs and assistance, Griffith said they try to add as much fun and community involvement as possible. The recent Christmas parade in Marlinton was a great time for the center\u2019s clients to have a little fun together and learn a few valuable lessons.\r\n\r\nThey teamed with Seneca Mental Health Center to create a parade float, which led them to a first place win in the parade.\r\n\r\n\u201cPutting the float together \u2013 they went through all the aches and pains of doing a community project \u2013\u00a0fighting back and forth, difference of opinion,\u201d Griffith said. \u201cYou went through all of those in a small time frame and I\u2019m like, \u2018welcome to the world of community \u2013 this is what we all do every day on a bigger scale.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cYeah, it was just a parade float, but there were so many lessons that came through there about working with each other and working with community,\u201d she continued. \u201cOne of the people came up to me later and told me they had never had the opportunity to be on a winning team. I\u2019ve never thought about that because I had opportunities to succeed at things and do different stuff, but some of these folks have never had that kind of family support.\u201d\r\n\r\nGriffith said she is happy to see the progress that has been made and plans to continue to make connections for individuals who want to make a change in their lives.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen you come in here, everybody is on equal footing,\u201d she said. \u201cEverybody\u2019s got the same chance to say \u2018this is where I am\u2019 and we start evaluating. We say, \u2018you have the opportunity to change what people think of you and that\u2019s up to you every day.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cYou can choose every day to make people think differently about you, and I say, \u2018today, it starts,\u201d\u2019 she continued. \u201cWe\u2019re not going to succeed every day. You\u2019re not going to like us every day. We\u2019re not going to like you every day, but we\u2019re real with each other.\u201d
