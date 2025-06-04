ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 4, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14749

ESTATE OF: MARY ELLA SNYDER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kyleen Shelton

94 Hidden Valley Road

Morgantown, WV 26501-7722

ESTATE NUMBER: 14772

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM AUSTIN MORGAN

EXECUTRIX: Barbara Lee Morgan

11 Hallmark Lane

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8758

ESTATE NUMBER: 14773

ESTATE OF: Brenda Joyce WilLiams

EXECUTOR: Barry Charles Williams

537 Hidden Valley Drive

Ronceverte, WV 24970-9551

ESTATE NUMBER: 14780

ESTATE OF: MARY FRANCES KALISZEWSKI

EXECUTRIX: Julia D. Grimes

4274 Gordon Dilley Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-7071

EXECUTOR: Jackie D. Cain

3808 Browns Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-7045

ESTATE NUMBER: 14781

ESTATE OF: FLORENCE LOUISE KESLER

EXECUTRIX: Bonnie Louise Ferguson

371 Myers Avenue

Harrisonburg, VA 22801-4210

ESTATE NUMBER:14782

ESTATE OF: DAVID WILLIAM BETHANY

AMINISTRATRIX: Regina Benedict Bethany

717 Circle Drive

Marlinton, WV. 24954-1487

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 30, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/5/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2013, executed by Borrower, Carol Griffis JR, to William D. Goodwin, the Trustee of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 348, at Page 569. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 594 NEWMAN RD, BUCKEYE, WV 24924. Pill & Pill, PLLC were appointed as Substitute Trustees by APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated April 4, 2025, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 425, Page 251. The borrower defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustees have been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustees will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: 10th day of June 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of land, together with the buildings thereon, and the easements, rights-of-way and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate near Mill Point, in Little Levels District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin, set in the corner of lands between Joseph W. Tawny and Virgil Vandeavander; thence with Tawny line S 25 E 200 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving this line N 74 E 217.80 feet to an iron pin; thence N 25 W 200 feet to an iron pin in the Virgil Vandeavander line; thence with this line S 74 W 217.80 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.0 acres, more or less. And being the same real property conveyed unto Carol Griffis, Jr. by deed dated August 6, 2013, from Kenneth C. Weaver and Mary F. Weaver, husband and wife, said deed not yet of record. There is also granted and conveyed by this conveyance, a right-of-way, for access to the parcel herein conveyed by way of the existing “farm road” as shown on a plat of record in the aforesaid Clerk`s Office in Deed Book 153 at Page 354. The Grantees are to provide open access to the Virgil Vandeavander lands by this “farm road” across their 1.0 acre tract. Reference is hereby made to all prior instruments in the chain of title for all reservations, restrictions, limitations and easements and right of way affecting the property herein conveyed. For Purposes of West Virginia Code $38-1-4, any notice of Trustee`s sale shall be mailed to the Granter at the following address (or such address subsequently given to Lender in writing by the Grantor): 594 Newman Road Buckeye, WV 24924

TERMS OF SALE:

1) The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2) The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1

3) The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4) The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5) The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6) The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Pill & Pill PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

304-263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

6/5/1c