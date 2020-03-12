 Jessie Collins

Jessie Charles Collins, age 85, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.

Born in West Virginia, he was a son of the late Jess Lee Collins and Madeline Anna Cosner Collins.

He attended Georgetown University and worked for the F.B.I. Mr. Collins served in the United States Air Force, attended Providence United Methodist Church and had been an engineer for DuPont in Martinsville, Virginia, where he retired after 29 years of service.

He owned airplanes from the time he was 20 years old, two of which he built himself.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Woody Lantz.

Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, LaVergne Thomas Collins, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen C. and Melvin Harman, of Willis, Virginia, and Ginger C. and Mark Hutter, of Toano, Virginia; a son and daughter-in-law, Col. Darrell and Jessica Collins, of Fort Eustis, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Kellam, Josh Kellam, Zack Hutter, Grace Hutter, Madeline Hutter, Hannah Collins and Ethan Collins; two step-children, Alexis E. King, and husband, Bennie, of Stella, Virginia, Rodney W. East and wife, Tammy, of Stuart, Virginia; two step-grandchildren, Alyssa Welty and Sidney Giguere; foster son, Tim Shoup, Jr., of Martinsville, Virginia; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Fay and Earnest Moore, of Martinsville, Virginia, Ruth and Fraser Davis, of The Villages, Florida, Joan Lantz, of Durbin, Thelma and Howard Smith, of Bassett, Virginia; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Dorothy Collins, of Collinsville, Virginia, Arthur and Karen Collins, of Bartow; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held February 24, 2020 at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, Virginia, with Pastor Keith Vernon and Pastor David Westmoreland officiating.

Interment in Patrick Memorial Gardens, with military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent via www.moodyfuner alservices.com