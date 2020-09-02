Timothy ‘Bird Dog’ Ross

Timothy Steven “Bird Dog” Ross, age 64, flew away Friday, August 28, 2020, with his children, Justin and Holly, and youngest brother, Shorty, by his side. He passed away Friday morning in his home on the Greenbrier River where he retired and spent the best years of his life.

Born on Christmas Eve in 1955, he was a son of the late Don and Mary Ross Johnson. He was raised by Mary and her second husband, Carl Johnson.

Bird Dog grew up in Huntington, attended Cox’s Landing Middle School and graduated from Barboursville High School. He played football, basketball and wrestled. After graduating, he and his high-school sweetheart, Robbin, were married, and they had two children. Bird Dog worked as a journeyman pipefitter, business owner and operating engineer. He later married Patsy and our beautifully blended family began.

Bird Dog has a wonderful family and hundreds of friends who will miss him deeply.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters. David, Neil, Shorty, Corky, Patty, Eddie, Janet and Sherri; his children, Justin, Holly, Jake, Joey, Corky and Ginny; two grandsons, Pax and Saul; daughter-in-law, Bethany; and son-in-law, James.

Special thanks to family and friends that helped him with his medical journey over the past couple of years, they were innumerable. Bird Dog was a friend to many, stranger to none and will live on in the hearts of everyone for years to come.

A private family celebration will be held this week and a celebration of life will be announced in the near future. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our family. In lieu of flowers, please take this time to open your heart to someone in need, just as Bird Dog spent so much of his life doing.

“Perhaps they are not stars, but openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones shines down to let us know they are happy.” ~ Eskimo Proverb