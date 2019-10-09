Jason Andrew Sharp, age 44, of Marlinton, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born July 8, 1975, he was a son of Dreama Fitzgerald and the late Andy Sharp.

Jason was employed as a foreman by New River Electrical Company.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Eva Sharp; a daughter, Kayla Sharp; and brothers, Robbie Sharp and Don Lewis, Jr.

Family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, at noon at VanReenen Funeral Home with Johnny Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Huntersville.