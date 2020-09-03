David Gainer

David Andrew Gainer, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020.

David was born on October 30, 1995 in Elkins.

He was a star athlete for Meadow Bridge High School, excelling at football, basketball, wrestling and baseball.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smathers Funeral Chapel, 675 Main Street, Rainelle, WV 25962.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.

