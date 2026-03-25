According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Norris S. Beard, 24, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of speeding. Beard was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Grant C. Gais, 23, of Cornelius, North Carolina, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of speeding. Gais was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Robert B. Neutzling, 44, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty February 9 to a charge of speeding. Neutzling was assessed $206.01 in court costs and fines.

Travis A. Rider, 39, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty to charge of possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription and obstructing law enforcement, probation, parole, court security or corrections officer with threats of harm. Rider was sentenced to 120 days jail and assessed $362.96 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Shane Douglas Alderman, 29, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of illegal possession of wild-life. Alderman was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Shelbylynn Starks, 29, of Bartow, pleaded no contest February 27 to charges of failure to pay dog tax and keeping vicious dogs. Starks was assessed $402.96 in court costs and fines.

Michael S. Von Berg, 48, of Lansdowne, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 27 to a charge of traffic-control signal violation. Von Berg was assessed $191.48 in court costs and fines.

Joseph Wheeler Rappold, 37, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest February 24 to a charge of striking fixtures on highway. Rappold was assessed $206.48 in court costs and fines.

Tracy J. McCoy, 50, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest March 3 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription. McCoy was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Daniel Craig Good, 35, of Durbin, pleaded guilty February 12 to a charge of left of center in no passing zone. Good was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Michael Craig Turner, 49, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 2 to a charge of failure to maintain control. Turner was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

George Bradley Sewell, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 10 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription. Sewell was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Carl Edward Baldwin, 50, of Clintonville, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription, DUI and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Baldwin was sentenced to 18 months home confinement and assessed $917.40 in court costs and fines.