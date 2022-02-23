Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nAs the third largest county in West Virginia, Pocahontas County is filled with valleys, mountains and streams. Nestled among those valleys and mountains are dozens and dozens of communities and towns. Some are long forgotten, remembered only in passages in history books about the logging industry. Some have a fairly large population and have become destinations for tourists from all over the world.\r\n\r\nOthers remain the same small towns they always were, kept alive today by the descendants who remain where their ancestors first settled.\r\n\r\nTo many visitors \u2013 and even county natives \u2013 the southern part of Pocahontas County is mostly known simply as Hillsboro. But a closer look will reveal several small communities \u2013 including Lobelia, Jacox and Caesar Mountain.\r\n\r\nAs the story goes, Caesar Mountain was named for a freed slave who was owned by Englishman Henry Messingbird. Caesar and a fellow slave, Viney, were freed and each was given a mountain, leading to the mountains being named for their new owners \u2013 Caesar Mountain and Viney Mountain.\r\n\r\nCaesar Mountain was initially a black community, but welcomed other families. Descendants of those families still remain today.\r\n\r\nAlthough they were born at and grew up in Lobelia, Reta Morrison Rose and her late husband, Lanty, settled on a farm on Caesar Mountain in the 1960s and raised their family there.\r\n\r\nThe couple married in 1959 and lived in Maryland for five years before returning to the county. \r\n\r\nLanty worked as a social worker and Reta was a teacher.\r\n\r\n\u201cI taught at Hillsboro I guess two years before I went to the high school [Pocahontas County High School],\u201d Reta said. \u201cI was a Phys Ed major with a Home Ec minor. \r\n\r\n\u201cLanty was like a fish out of water when we were in Maryland,\u201d Reta added. \u201cHe was also teaching. He was fine during the week, but on weekends, he was like a fish out of water.\u201d\r\n\r\nLife on the farm was busy, but enjoyable. They had sheep and chickens to feed and care for, in addition to their two sons, Bruce and Greg.\r\n\r\n\u201cLanty was working at the welfare department, I was teaching, and the kids were going to school at Hillsboro, so they had to get up and get their breakfast and get themselves on the bus,\u201d she said. \u201cI rode the bus for awhile to the high school when we first started. Teachers all rode the bus and then whoever was principal decided that we weren\u2019t spending enough time at school, so we had to start driving.\u201d\r\n\r\nReta, who taught 30 years before retiring, now serves as the unofficial historian for Caesar Mountain, sharing her memories of the community. \r\n\r\nReta\u2019s memory is so sharp, she not only remembers the family names of Caesar Mountain, but also in what part of the community they lived.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere was John Wymer \u2013\u00a0lived up on top of Viney Mountain,\u201d she said. \u201cHe had a big family. The Ramseys and Scotts and Roses. My mother-in-law was a Scott and she married a Rose. The Longs and Brocks lived down at the intersection; and across the road were Johnsons.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe families all looked out for each other and while it wasn\u2019t set in stone or planned, there were days where everyone gathered at one home for lunch, then the next day, it would be another home and another lady hosting.\r\n\r\n \u201cThe husbands all worked away, mostly,\u201d Reta said. \u201cWorked in the woods and worked away.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe nearby town of Lobelia was at one time a booming logging town and had two stores. Since the menfolk worked away and the women didn\u2019t have cars, they had to walk everywhere to get what they needed.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cLanty\u2019s parents never had a vehicle until he was old enough and got one,\u201d Reta said. \u201cLanty\u2019s dad, Lon, worked in the woods and Mrs. [Jessie] Rose cooked in the school. Not all her life, she had seven children.\r\n\r\n\u201cAt that time, none of the women drove or had vehicles,\u201d she continued. \u201cThe husbands worked away and came home on weekends. The women didn\u2019t go any farther than they could walk.\u201d\r\n\r\nOn Caesar Mountain, that meant walking to visit neighbors and to church. The town had one church \u2013\u00a0West View Baptist, which is still active today.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere\u2019s not a lot of people on the mountain who go there,\u201d Reta said. \u201cPeople come from Marlinton; people come from Renick. It\u2019s odd to me. We go to church in Hillsboro, and we meet those people coming in.\u201d\r\n\r\nReta was raised in the Methodist church in Lobelia which was a sister church with Bruffey Creek and Jacox Methodist churches. The minister from Hillsboro served the Bruffey Creek church. Lobelia and Jacox were served by the Renick minister.\r\n\r\nAll three of those churches have since closed.\r\n\r\nThe women who didn\u2019t teach or work in the schools, stayed home to raise their families and tend to the farm and garden.\r\n\r\n\u201cEverybody had about the same number of acres, and everybody would have twenty sheep and seven cows, and everybody had their hogs and their chickens,\u201d Reta said. \u201cEverybody raised a garden.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe closest stores were in Lobelia or Hillsboro, but fortunately, a grocery truck from Lewisburg came into the area once a week and the women would stock up on what they needed then.\r\n\r\n\u201cThursday was the day the grocery truck came through,\u201d Reta said. \u201cThe women could send for a sack of horse feed or a sack of chicken feed. They\u2019d send their mail. He carried everything, but if it was something special you needed, you had to order it.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t until Denmar Sanatarium was converted into a nursing home, Denmar State Hospital, that the women had an opportunity to work away from home.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was a wonderful thing, because so many women went to work,\u201d Reta said. \u201cThat was a liberation for women in this area. They went to work. They learned to drive, and they bought them a car and they went to work. They\u2019d work in the kitchen or work in the laundry.\u201d\r\n\r\nBefore the Denmar State Hospital closed and was converted into a prison, Reta said she would joke with her husband about going to Denmar as residents.\r\n\r\n\u201cI told Lanty, \u2018when it comes our time to go to Denmar, we\u2019re going to go and not whine,\u2019\u201d she recalled, laughing.\r\n\r\nWhile only a few descendants of the many families of Caesar Mountain still call the community home, there\u2019s always room for more to return to their roots.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s the way West Virginia is now,\u201d Reta said. \u201cWhen they retire, that\u2019s what they do \u2013\u00a0they come back to West Virginia.\u201d
