[caption id="attachment_85576" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/PRES.-POCA-3.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="339" class="size-full wp-image-85576" \/> Honoring the Heritage of the<br \/>Seebert Lane Colored School and the Pleasant Green M.E. Church - 2013[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCelebrating Black History Month. The small sign on the side of this float reads \u201cSchool Days, School Days, Good Old Golden Rule Days.\u201d And so say the honored riders on this float in the Little Levels Heritage Fair Parade in Hillsboro on June 29, 2013. They represent the students and members of the Seebert Lane Colored School and the Pleasant Green Methodist Episcopal Church. They gathered with family, friends and members of the community for the dedication of the school and the church, both of which had recently been added to the National Register of Historic Places. (Courtesy of Ruth Taylor, ID: PHP001193)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
