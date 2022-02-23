Bruce McKean\u00a0\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 34\r\nTygarts Valley V, 48\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County High School girls basketball teams headed to Mill Creek February 8 for the second game this season vs Tygarts Valley High School. Our varsity team would\u00a0face the improved\u00a0 #14 ranked (three-way tie in the February 7 AP Poll) Lady Bulldogs who had just upset the now #7 ranked Tucker County squad, knocking Tucker to #4. \r\n\r\nTVHS took all four quarters in this game \u2013 11-5, 6-5, 15-9 and 16-15 for the 48-34 win. PCHS high scorer this season, sophomore Olivia Vandevender (215 points going into this game), hit her head hard on the floor on the last play of the first quarter and would sit out the second quarter with ice on the back of her head.\u00a0 PCHS led the game until TVHS tied it at 5-5. We pulled within two in the\u00a0third quarter, 17-19, and then the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run. The Lady Warriors tend to struggle in the third quarter of games, but ended the game on a 7-0 run.\r\n\r\nTVHS junior Isabella Shumate scored 19 points in the previous game, and PCHS held her to zero points this game. TVHS senior Kendal Cutright was game-high scorer this game with 17 points, and right behind her was PCHS senior Allyson Alderman with 14 points (scored in every quarter). Bulldog senior Abigail Cabaniss was next with 13 points (scored in every quarter). Eight Warriors and six Bulldogs scored in the game.\r\n\r\nPCHS hit 13 of 59 (22 percent) field goal attempts, 11 of 47 twos (23 percent), two of 12 threes (17 percent), and six of nine (67 percent) foul shots. TVHS hit six of 11 (55 percent) foul shots.\u00a0 PCHS stats vs TVHS stats were: 32 vs 35 rebounds and 19 vs 19 (nine less for TV in the last game) turnovers,\u00a0 Other PCHS stat game highs were:\u00a0 senior Macaden Taylor \u2013 11 rebounds and two blocks; Vandevender \u2013 four assists; Alderman \u2013 five deflections, three steals and four of five FTs (80 percent); and Ervine \u2013 three steals. TVHS improves to 7-7 and 5-5 in the PVC, while\u00a0PCHS drops to 7-11 and 2-7 in the PVC.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 38\r\nTygarts Valley JV, 14\r\n\r\nThe Lady Warriors JV squad won the first quarter 5-0 and lost the second 6-8 to take an 11-8 lead to the dressing room. Sophomore Adelyn Warner scored eight of PCHS\u2019s 10-2 third quarter points. Freshman Riley Pollack scored nine of PCHS\u2019s 17-4 final frame. Pocahontas hit only one of eight (13 percent) free throws, and TVHS made four of eight (50 percent).\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe\u00a0Bulldogs committed 56 turnovers (10 more than last game), and the Warriors improved with only 21.\u00a0 The Warriors were out-rebounded 46-36. PCHS made 15 percent of all their field goals (14 of 96), 21 percent of twos (14 of 68) and 11 percent of threes (three of 28).\u00a0\r\n\r\nTVHS freshman Kayla Ferguson was team-high scorer with six points. Pollack was PCHS game-high scorer with 14 points including one trey followed by Warner with 10 points. All 12 Warriors played, and seven scored. All 10\u00a0Bulldogs played, and four scored.\u00a0 Sophomore Mileya Bircher and junior Makenzie Moyers scored the second and third treys for PCHS.\r\n\r\nOther PCHS team highs were Warner \u2013 nine rebounds,\u00a0Bircher \u2013 five deflections, Pollack \u2013 four steals and sophomore Hannah Burks \u2013 five assists. Eight fouls were called on PCHS, and five on TVHS.\u00a0 The PCHS JV improves their record to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the PVC.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 36\r\nAlleghany\u00a0Va. V, 50\r\n\r\nPCHS had not played the Mountaineers of Alleghany High School since the 2019-20 COVID season.\r\n\r\nRight before the 12-5 Mountaineers headed to PCHS on Wednesday, February 9, they enjoyed a historic week beating Floyd County for the first time in program history and avenging a 14-point loss at Glenvar earlier in the month.\u00a0 Progress is also being made on the merger of Alleghany and the Covington City Schools.\r\n\r\nThe quarter game scoring (PCHS-AHS) on Wednesday was: 10-13, 9-19, 6-7 and 11-11 for the 36-50 PCHS loss. Six players scored for AHS, and eight for PCHS. The\u00a0Warriors hit 13 of 47 (28 percent) field goal attempts, and the Mountaineers nailed 22. PCHS nailed eight of 18 foul shots (44 percent), and AHS made three of eight (38 percent). The AHS stats vs the PCHS stats were: 31\u00a0vs 28 rebounds and 27 vs 28 turnovers.\r\n\r\nPCHS team highs were: Vandevender\u00a0 \u2013 12 points; Alderman \u2013 eight points, four assists, three deflections and two treys; Macaden Taylor \u2013 four assists, four steals and three blocks; Spencer \u2013 seven rebounds. Game-high scorers were AHS sophomore Macyn Cash \u2013 17 points including one three and senior Erin Harden \u2013 14 points.\u00a0 AHS season high-scorer junior Ken-dell\u00a0Keene was held to two threes for six game points. AHS improves to 13-5, and PCHS drops to 7-12).\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 38\r\nPendleton County V, 49\r\n\r\nThe PCHS Lady Warriors traveled to Franklin December 2 and lost 21-40, and PCHS lost again February 12 by a score of 38-49 at the annual PinkOut and Auction fundraiser. The Wildcats took the first three quarters again with scores of 14-5, 21-11 and 11-9.\u00a0 PCHS took the fourth quarter 13-3 and that lowered the margin of victory some from 19 points last game to 11 points Saturday. Pocahontas hit only one of six free throws (17 percent) versus four of eight (50 percent) for Pendleton. The Wildcats committed 37 turnovers again versus 24 for our team.\u00a0 The Lady Warriors were out-rebounded by the taller team 41-23. PCHS made only 16 of 61 (26 percent) of their field goals!\u00a0\r\n\r\nVandevender scored 13\u00a0points and\u00a0Macaden Taylor put up 10 points, the highs for Pocahontas. Sophomore Ana Young hit six treys in the first half and led Pendleton with a game-high 24 points. Freshman Avery Townsend added 12 points to the visitors\u2019 win. \r\n\r\nOther Pocahontas team highs were: Macaden Taylor \u2013 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Allyson Alderman \u2013 five steals and three deflections. Six\u00a0girls scored for PCHS and five for the Wildcats.\u00a0 PCHS drops to 7-13 and 2-8 in the PVC, while Pendleton improves to 6-9 and 6-5 in the PVC. The two schools each have 13 games vs currently ranked teams on their schedules!\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 32\r\nPendleton County JV, 39\r\n\r\nThe Wildcats took the first three quarters again\u2014 6-4, 11-6 and 12-11 while PCHS won the final frame 11-10.\u00a0 Pocahontas was called for 17 fouls and only hit one of two free throws, and Pendleton was called for eight fouls and\u00a0sank nine of 20 (45 percent) free throws \u2013 that was the difference in the game. Freshman Brooklyn Moyers nailed two threes and Pollack hit one.\u00a0 The Wildcats and the Warriors committed 31 and 34 turnovers respectively \u2013 an improvement from the 40 each in the last game.\u00a0 The Lady Warriors were out-rebounded by the taller team 31-20. PCHS made 14 of 49 (29 percent) field\u00a0goals.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPollack was team-high with 10 points,\u00a0five deflections and four assists. Wildcat freshman Baylee Beachler scored a game-high 14 points, and sophomore Jenna Smith put up 10 points. Warner had PCHS team\u00a0highs with eight rebounds and three steals. Six of eight PCHS girls scored, and five of six scored for the winners. Freshman Julia Mongold was tied for Wildcat high scorer with 10 points in the last game, and she was held scoreless by the PCHS defense.\r\n\r\nPCHS opened Class A Region II Section 2 play at Tygarts Valley or Pendleton County Tuesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.
