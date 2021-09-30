<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0309.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="585" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83430" \/>\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83434" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0364.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="425" class="size-full wp-image-83434" \/> Photo by Laura Dean Bennett<br \/>A hostess planning a fall gathering couldn't do much better than offer this attractive tray of colorful delicacies. At left: Sausage Stuffed Turks Turban, which makes it's own lidded serving bowl; (center) Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip served in a martini glass with bacon chips for dipping; (right, rear) Pumpkin Grits \u2013 the perfect accompaniment for any fall meal; and (right, front) Celebration Squash with Pear, Walnut and Blue Cheese Streusel. The tray is decorated with a whole Celebration and two white Casperita squash, which, like their cousins, are full of vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium and thiamine \u2013 making them a good addition to the winter diet \u2013 and their fiber content helps your digestion.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThe pumpkin is one of the oldest known cultivated foods in the world. \r\n\r\nWell, some say pumpkins are really fruit, but we use them as both a vegetable in side dishes and as a fruit in pies and sweet recipes.\r\n\r\nSeeds dating back to 7,000 - 5,500 B.C. have been found in Mexico, and there\u2019s evidence that several varieties were being cultivated in tropical and subtropical areas of the Americas as far back as 3,000 BC.\r\n\r\nThe Spanish carried the pumpkin back to Europe in the 16th century, where the cooler climate prevented it from flourishing as it had in the new world. \r\n\r\nIt was used as animal fodder for centuries until finally coming into its own internationally in the past 100 years.\r\n\r\nFrom harvest time to Halloween, and Thanksgiving through Christmas and the long, snowy season that follows, pumpkins and winter squashes wait in their infinite variety to delight us with their nutritious flesh and seeds.\r\n\r\nCooked pumpkin or squash has a high water content, so it is naturally low in calories \u2013 only about 75 calories per serving. \r\n\r\nWhile they are low in calories \u2013 they are high in nutrition. Pumpkin and squash are rich in vitamin A and vitamin C and are good sources of potassium.\r\n\r\nRoasted with a little oil, salt and spices, their seeds make an excellent snack, as well. They are high in protein, Vitamin A, phosphorous, potassium, iron and zinc. \r\n\r\nAlmost as though nature intended us to use them through the winter, pumpkins and squash, like potatoes, stored properly, keep longer than many other vegetables. \r\n\r\nThere are at least 700 hundred varieties of pumpkin and squash, and most are not only edible, but delicious.\r\n\r\nPumpkin and squash flesh can be boiled, steamed or baked, and used as the base of soups, souffl\u00e9s and hearty casseroles.\r\n\r\nBut first, let\u2019s take a fresh look at these versatile vegetables.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83436" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0379.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-83436" \/> Save those seeds when you're cleaning out a pumpkin or squash. Roasted with a little oil and some seasoning, they make an excellent and nutritious snack. You\u2019ll also want to carefully dry and set aside a few for planting in the garden next spring.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83431" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0320.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="625" class="size-full wp-image-83431" \/> Photos by Laura Dean Bennett<br \/>Use a food processor, ricer or, as shown here, your grandmother's food mill to mash the flesh of a pumpkin and separate the "threads." [\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe infinite variety in the shapes, sizes and colors of pumpkins and squashes make them a decorator\u2019s dream \u2013 which is why so many end up as centerpieces and on porches this time of year.\r\n\r\nThis plant family includes gourds, melons, cucumbers and both summer and winter squashes. \r\n\r\nThe name pumpkin originated with the Greek word for large melon, peopon. The French transformed the name into \u201cpompon\u201d and it was known as pumpion in Britain. \r\n\r\nIn America, we changed it to pumpkin, and promptly decided to include it in all our fall baked goods.\r\n\r\nOur familiarity with the pumpkin and our affinity for pumpkin pie has perhaps led us to take it for granted.\r\n\r\nThis does the humble pumpkin a great disservice.\r\n\r\nAnd as for squash \u2013 there are more than just the acorn and butternut that we usually reach for, and there are many recipes which call for more exotic ingredients than the standard butter, brown sugar and cinnamon that are often used.\r\n\r\nThere\u2019s so much more that we could, and should, be doing with the abundance of pumpkin and squash choices presented to us at farm stands and grocery stores these days. \r\n\r\nFor decades in America, we have known and loved our pumpkin pies and look forward to seeing them on our Thanksgiving tables. \r\nIt would be a shame not to bring at least a few pumpkins and squashes into the kitchen and cook up some of the myriad of savory \u2013 and sweet \u2013 recipes that are now available for these venerable members of the curcurbitacea family.\r\n\r\nThis fall, choose a few unusual, edible pumpkins and squashes and then choose some innovative ways to cook them. You can decide for yourself which you like best.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83433" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0343.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="660" class="size-full wp-image-83433" \/> Photo by Laura Dean Bennett<br \/>This antique tureen of pumpkin grits takes center stage. The grits were made from the flesh of a Marina de Chioggia pumpkin. This heirloom sea pumpkin originated in Chioggia, a fishing village on the coast of Italy, south of Venice. These unusual \u2013 and some would say ugly \u2013 pumpkins are green and extremely warty, which makes them great for decorating. But they can also be used for making grits and they are famous for use in pasta recipes, such as gnocchi. [\/caption]\r\n\r\nPumpkin Grits\r\n\r\nUse any sweet pumpkin or squash to make this tasty grits recipe. \r\n\r\nIn a medium pot, bring 2 cups water to a rolling boil and add grits. Stir vigorously, then reduce heat to low and cover. Allow grits to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the grits absorb the water, add heavy cream, pumpkin puree, salt, and garlic powder. Continue to cook on lowest setting for 5-10 minutes. Stir in cheese and serve piping hot! Keeps in fridge for a week. You may want to stir in a little water if they stiffen too much after storage. Yield 5-10 servings.\r\n\r\nTurban squash is a winter squash that looks like a pumpkin wearing a stri-ped green turban. The texture is similar to pumpkin and butternut squash. It\u2019s unusual shape makes it a natural serving vessel, which, when cut carefully, also has its own lid. \r\n\r\nShrimp in Pumpkin\r\nIngredients\r\n1 large pumpkin\r\n3 garlic cloves, minced\r\n1 1\/2 onions, minced\r\nPepper to taste\r\nSalt to taste\r\n3 Tbsp. olive oil\r\n1 lb. shrimp, cleaned and fresh\r\n2 tomatoes, minced\r\n1\/2 cup tomato pur\u00e9e\r\n1Tbsp. \u00a0fresh cilantro, chopped\r\n2 seedless chili peppers, hand-chopped\r\n1 cup heavy cream\r\n1 cup Oaxaca cheese, melted\r\n1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated\r\n1 lemon, for seasoning\r\nOlive oil, for cooking\r\nPreheat oven to 350\u00ba.\r\nCut off the top of the pumpkin, around a 2 to 4-inch opening depending on the size of the pumpkin. Scoop out the seeds and stringy pulp. Set aside.\r\nIn a mortar, grind the 2 garlic cloves with half the onion, pepper, salt, and oil.\r\nRub this mixture on the inside of the pumpkin, and cover.\r\nPlace in the oven for 30 minutes.\r\nSeason the shrimp with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.\r\nIn a hot frying pan with oil, saut\u00e9 the shrimp until browned. Add more salt and pepper for taste if needed. Set aside.\r\nIn the same frying pan, add the remaining onion and garlic, and then add the tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes. Add in half cup of tomato pur\u00e9e. Mix together, and then add in the cilantro and chili peppers. Next, add in the heavy cream, melted cheese, shrimp, and mix together. Season with pepper.\r\nPour the shrimp mixture inside the pumpkin. Cover with grated mozzarella cheese.\r\nPlace in the oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Allow to cool before serving. Serve beside rice. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83432" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0327.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="604" class="size-full wp-image-83432" \/> Photo by Laura Dean Bennett<br \/>Sausage Stuffed Turks Turban or any Turks Turban recipe served in the original "turban" is hard to miss on a dining table. This versatile winter squash has sweet, tasty flesh which lends itself to all sorts of recipes. Interestingly, Turks Turbans left in the field, or on the porch as decoration will, eventually, become a hollow gourd.[\/caption]\r\n\u00a0\r\nSausage Stuffed Turban Squash\r\n3 pounds turban squash\r\nSalt, to taste\r\n1lb. pork sausage\r\n1 cup chopped celery\r\n1\/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms\r\n1\/4 cup chopped onion\r\n1\/2 cup sour cream\r\n1\/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese\r\n1 egg, slightly beaten\r\n1\/4 tsp. salt\u00a0\r\nPreheat oven to 375\u00ba. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly grease foil.\r\nCut the top off of the squash using a serrated knife and scoop out seeds. Lightly salt the inside of the squash. Place squash, cut-side down, onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about an hour.\r\nCook and stir sausage, celery, mushrooms, and onion in a skillet over medium heat until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes; drain excess grease. Combine sour cream, Parmesan cheese, egg, and 1\/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Stir sausage mixture into sour cream mixture.\r\nScoop the meat from the inside of squash, being careful not to tear the skin. Mash squash meat in a bowl.\r\nSpoon some of the sausage mixture into the hollowed squash, making a ring. Spoon a ring of mashed squash over sausage mixture. Continue layering until all the sausage mixture and mashed squash are used.\r\nBake in the oven until heated through, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately, or cool and reheat to serve later. Makes 6 servings. \r\n\r\nThai Curry \r\nPumpkin Seeds\r\nTry this twist on your usual roasted pumpkin or squash seeds. \r\nIngredients (for one serving)\r\n1\/2\u00a0cup\u00a0fresh pumpkin seeds\r\n1\u00a0Tbsp.\u00a0coconut oil\r\n1\u00a0tsp.\u00a0red curry paste\u00a0\r\n1\/4\u00a0tsp.\u00a0salt\r\n1\u00a0tsp.\u00a0brown sugar \r\nPreheat oven to 350\u00ba.\r\nMelt coconut oil in the microwave. It should only take about 30 seconds or so.\r\nAdd the curry paste and sweetener and mix well.\r\nPlace pumpkin seeds on a sprayed cookie sheet and pour the oil mixture over top.\r\nTry to incorporate the oil with the seeds as best you can \u2013 using a spoon.\r\nSprinkle salt over seeds.\r\nRoast for 30 minutes or until the seeds are crispy brown.\r\n\u00a0\r\nCheesecake Pumpkin Dip with Bacon Chips \r\nServe this dip in individual martini glasses or small, hollowed-out pumpkins or squashes. You can even put a large ramekin inside so you won\u2019t have to fill the whole pumpkin with dip.\u00a0\r\n8 oz. thick cut bacon cut into 2\u201d pieces\r\n8 oz. cream cheese, softened\r\n1\/2 cup sugar \r\n1 cup fresh pumpkin\r\n1 tsp. pumpkin spice\r\n1\/2 tsp. cinnamon\r\n1\/4 tsp. vanilla \r\n1 cup heavy cream\r\nPreheat oven to 350\u00ba.\r\nMake bacon \u201cchips\u201d using 1 1\/2 \u00a0lbs. of thick cut bacon (to make 36 chips) cooked in the oven. Arrange bacon slices on a cookie sheet to keep them nice and flat to make good, sturdy chips. The secret to these bacon chips is to buy thick cut bacon and cut through the whole pack (3 cuts per slice) while it\u2019s raw. \r\nYou don\u2019t want to cut individual slices as it is much harder to cut. Then bake it in the oven for about 40 minutes until crispy.\r\nThe thick cut bacon will ensure it\u2019s nice and sturdy to dunk into the dip. \r\nIn the meantime add cream cheese, vanilla, sugar and spices to a mixer and whip until well combined. Then add the pumpkin and mix well. Add in the heavy cream and whip for a few minutes until light and fluffy. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.\r\n\r\n\r\nRoasted Squash with Pear and Blue Cheese Streusel\r\nServes 12 \r\nIngredients\r\n3\u00a0squash (try carnival, celebration or acorn squash)\r\n2\u00a0Tbsp.\u00a0olive oil\r\n1\u00a0ripe pear\u00a0any variety\r\n1\/2 cup\u00a0chopped walnuts\r\n2\u00a0Tbsp.\u00a0brown sugar\r\n1\/8\u00a0tsp.\u00a0ground cumin\r\n2\/3\u00a0cup\u00a0crumbled blue cheese\r\nCoarse salt and pepper\r\nInstructions:\r\nPreheat oven to 400\u00ba. Cut each squash into quarters and scoop out the seeds. Then place the squash pieces on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Salt and pepper liberally.\r\nRoast the squash for 40-45 minutes, until fork tender. Meanwhile, dice the pear and mix it with the walnuts, brown sugar, 3\/4 tsp. coarse salt, and cumin. Once the squash is tender, scoop the pear mixture into the cavity of each squash wedge and top with blue cheese.\r\nBake again for 10-15 minutes to soften and toast the cheese. Serve warm.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83435" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0371.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="604" class="size-full wp-image-83435" \/> Photo by Laura Dean Bennett<br \/>One of the large, showy and edible varieties of pumpkins, this Ghost Rider waits patiently on the porch, serving as the perfect seasonal decoration until it's needed to star in an autumn meal. Ancient traditions for marking the harvest and the beginning of winter and eventually, all Hallow's Eve \u2013 thousands of years in the making \u2013 followed the early American settlers from Britain, Ireland and Northern France to the new world. They influenced our celebration of the the season of fall and, of course, Halloween and Thanksgiving, which wouldn't be complete without pumpkins. [\/caption]
