George Thomas Edgar, affectionately known as “GT,” age 72, of Chester, Virginia, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia.

Born December 12, 1945, in Ronceverte, he was the son of the late Major Thomas C. Edgar and Betsy Jordan Edgar. He was a direct descendant of Pocahontas County pioneers John McNeel and Moses Moore.

GT graduated from Hillsboro High School, and attended Greenbrier Military School and Nashville Technical School. He was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro.

He worked for Firestone and Phillip Morris for nearly 50 years.

GT loved his family, enjoyed fishing and hunting and was dedicated to his work.

Everyone who knew GT admired his warm smile and gentle spirit.

He married Mary Lou Dunbrack in 1968.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Laura Ann Edgar Burdette, and husband, Rodney Burdette; grandchildren, Madison Leigh Burdette, Mary Caitlyn Burdette and Owen Thomas Burdette, of Suffolk, Virginia; a sister, Martha “Marty” Irene Edgar Ness, and husband, Robert Ness; nephew, Christopher Glenn Edgar Niske; and niece, Rachel Irene Edgar Niske Junod, and husband, Adam Junod, and their son, Isaac Roy Junod.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pocahontas County Animal Shelter, 300 ½ Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.