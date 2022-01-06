[caption id="attachment_84794" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0488.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="258" class="size-full wp-image-84794" \/> Photo by Suzanne Stewart<br \/>Green Bank resident Bruce Elliott has opened his model of the Piedmont Division of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad to the public. Elliott said this historically accurate display is still a work in progress. While most model railroads may be found in a rec room or basement, Elliott built an entire building for his.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nBruce Elliott, of Green Bank, has always been fascinated by trains, which may be, as he says, because he grew up a quarter of a mile from the B&O Railroad track in Bethesda, Maryland.\r\n\r\nThis fixation with trains, their history and model railroading has been his passion for nearly half a century.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was in 1958 that my dad, Pella \u201cPete\u201d Elliott, started building his model railroad, and I was fascinated,\u201d Elliott recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cI remember watching my dad and the big boys build their setups and I always thought, \u201cHey, that\u2019s looks cool.\u201d\r\n\r\nModel railroading has, for many years, been a popular hobby, with clubs in every state in the U.S. and all around the world.\r\n\r\nAmericans spend more than anyone in the world on their model railroads, with about $800 million a year spent in the U.S. on model trains and accessories.\r\n\r\nThere are model railroaders in most countries around the world, but Germany, France and England boast the most devotees to the hobby, right behind the U.S., which has the most model railroaders. \u00a0\r\n\r\nHe may have started off as a kid who was fascinated with what the \u201cbig boys\u201d were doing, but he quickly became a \u201ccard carrying\u201d expert in model railroading.\r\n\r\nHe\u2019s been a member of one model railroad club or another since the late 70s and early 80s when he visited model railroad clubs in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, always looking to learn something new.\r\n\r\nAnd he\u2019s on the Board of Directors of the B&O Railroad Historical Society, having been a member for 35 years. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84795" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0493.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="400" class="size-full wp-image-84795" \/> Photo by Suzanne Stewart<br \/>Elliott\u2019s attention to detail doesn\u2019t stop at the trains and tracks. All the buildings are period appropriate for the 1950s and people are shown in action \u2013 like children riding bikes and a woman hanging laundry on the clothesline.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile most model railroad aficionados keep their train layout in a rec room, basement or garage, Elliott went a step further.\r\n\r\nHe built his model railroads their own house. \r\n\r\nIt sits next to the home that he and his wife, Nina, share.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I was just starting to learn about it, I saw how each modeler concentrated on getting everything accurate and rendered in great detail,\u201d Elliott said. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cA lot of thought goes into it, and a lot of imagination, but mostly, a lot of patience is what\u2019s required to be a model railroader.\u201d \r\n\r\nHe explained that model railroading is about selective compressioning. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s compressing a scene into the space that you have in which to accommodate it.\u201d\r\n\r\nAnd it\u2019s about history \u2013 model railroaders build scenes that reflect trains in environments and situations from the 1800s through the 20th century.\r\n\r\nElliot takes the historical accuracy and every detail of the equipment and scenery very seriously, but \u201cmore than anything, it\u2019s just about having fun.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a hobby that\u2019s relaxing,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s a good way to unwind.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen asked how he came to be living here in Pocahontas County, Elliott explained that he began to visit here when he was a kid.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy dad and mom started bringing the family to Cass to see the train in 1964 \u2013 the year after Cass became a state park and the train was re-activated and repurposed from a logging train to a tourist train,\u201d he recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe loved it here.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84797" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0503.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="256" class="size-full wp-image-84797" \/> Photos by Suzanne Stewart<br \/>Elliott\u2019s love of trains began when his father, Pella Elliott, started building his own model. In a way to pay homage to his father, Elliott included a train roundhouse his father made from scratch, above.<br \/>On the opposite side of the model is a train roundhouse that Elliott built, shown below.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0499.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="255" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84796" \/>\r\n\r\nElliott had a 28-year career as a diesel mechanic with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and when he retired in 2003, he and Nina found a home in Green Bank.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t long before Elliott found his model railroading skills in demand in Cass, where there was a model railroad in need of some serious repair and a new vision.\r\n\r\nThe model of the Cass train which was originally built in 1986 by Ned Myers had gone into disrepair after he sold it to the state sometime about 2001. \r\n\r\nIt had been built to illustrate the history of the Cass train and the logging town that grew up beside its tracks.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84798" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0504.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="407" class="size-full wp-image-84798" \/> Photo by Suzanne Stewart<br \/>The authenticity of Elliott\u2019s collection isn\u2019t exclusive to the train dis- play. His telephone is a fully operational 1915 model. It is a wall mounted unit with a speak and headset.<br \/>It is able to receive calls, but Elliott cannot use it to call out because it has no rotary or buttons for numbers. Instead, he has a rotary phone in his office where he is able to return calls.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u201cI was hired by then Cass superintendent Dave Caplinger to restore the model railroad showcase,\u201d Elliott said.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe wanted the showcase to be historically accurate and represent the town and the rail yard in the 1930s, which was the heyday of logging in Cass.\u201d\r\n\r\nElliott dived into the project, and the result reflected the historical research he put into meticulously rebuilding the model of the train and the town. \r\n\r\nElliott has apparently passed down his passion for trains to his 33-year-old daughter, Amanda Elliott, who has been a brakeman on the Cass train for the past 17 years. \r\n\r\nAmanda used to love to visit her dad and watch him work on the showcase model when she was little. \r\n\r\n\u201cAmanda wanted to be near me because I was working on the showcase,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI would have loved to be working on the real train, but I couldn\u2019t. \u00a0I\u2019d been assigned to rebuild the showcase model, but Amanda did get to work on the real train.\u201d\r\n\r\nAmanda has also been a commentator \u2013 a tour guide riding on the train, providing information to the passengers \u2013 since 2005. \u00a0\r\nHe may enjoy building models, but Elliott loves riding on the real thing, too. \r\n\r\nElliott started riding Amtrack trains \u201cwhen Amtrak started up\u201d in 1971. \r\n\r\nLuckily for Elliott, his wife also likes trains.\r\n\r\nNina appreciates what Elliott laughingly calls \u201cthe old man\u2019s hobby,\u201d but she likes real trains more than the models.\r\n\r\n\u201cOf course, we\u2019ve ridden the Cass train numerous times and all the other local trains,\u201d Elliott said. \r\n\r\n\u201cI guess we\u2019ve ridden every train within a 200-mile radius of us.\u201d \r\n\r\nIn October, he and Nina rode the Potomac Eagle from Romney to Petersburg and back \u2013 a 72-mile round trip.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was especially fun for me because it was on old B&O trackage,\u201d Elliott explained.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s called the Potomac Eagle because there are so many Bald Eagle nests along the track. You can see them flying around and in and out of their nests all around there.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe couple will mark their 35th wedding anniversary in the spring, and you\u2019ll never guess what they\u2019re doing to celebrate \u2013 that\u2019s right \u2013 they\u2019re taking a train trip, and it was Nina\u2019s idea.\r\n\r\nThey\u2019re looking forward to an 11-day, first-class, sleeper-car trip all around the United States on Amtrack.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe trip will begin in White Sulphur Springs where they will board the Amtrack Cardinal and ride it to Washington D.C. \r\n\r\nThere they will have a night\u2019s layover before they board the Night Owl to Boston and from there, there will be trains to Chicago, to Seattle, Los Angeles, New Orleans, then back to Charlottesville and, finally, home to White Sulphur Springs.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re really looking forward to it,\u201d Elliott said, with a smile.\r\n\r\nElliott has established the Pocahontas County Society of Model Engineers and his amazing model railroad \u2013 The Piedmont Division of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad \u2013 is ready to be enjoyed by visitors.\r\n\r\nFor the past six years, Elliott has been building his historically accurate labor of love.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s taken a lot of research and painstaking work to bring the project to this point - \u201cand it will always be a work in progress,\u201d Elliott stresses.\r\n\r\nThe Piedmont Division represents five locations of the railroad as they would have appeared from 1950 to 1955.\r\n\r\nThere are towns recreated along the tracks \u2013 Somerset and Garrett, Pennsylvania, Point of Rocks, Maryland, Fairmont and Patterson Creek, West Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is history in 3D,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nAnyone interested in viewing Elliott\u2019s grand railroad layout is welcome.\r\n\r\nThe Piedmont Division of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad is located about nine miles from Cass at 808 North Fork Loop in Green Bank. \r\n\r\nPlan to visit Monday through Saturday during the hours of noon to 5 p.m. \r\n\r\nThe phone number is 304-456-5389. \r\n\r\nPlease call in advance to be sure Elliot will be there to give you a good tour of the amazingly beautiful and historically accurate display.
